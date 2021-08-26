Magnus Cort Nielsen’s impressive Stage 12 victory at La Vuelta is proof that he can ‘do it all’ according to the panel on The Breakaway.

The Dane emerged from a bunch sprint to take the stage ahead of Andrea Bagioli on the line.

Cort’s win is his second stage win of the race and was the perfect response to being beaten in the final 200 metres on Stage 11 24 hours earlier.

The EF Education-Nippo rider’s display impressed the Eurosport team who believe the win demonstrated his versatility as a rider.

“He’s a winner,” said Nicholas Roche. “He finds situations and puts himself in positions. He’s won from the breakaway and from a reduced bunch sprint and when you have that speed it’s an advantage because you can win from anything.

“But you need to be able to climb as well in the Vuelta so I think he’s found his race.

“The Giro or the Tour don’t really give you those type of stages that you see in the Vuelta.”

The sprint win following Cort’s breakaway victory earlier in the race, coming out on top on Stage 6.

Sean Kelly believes the latest win will not be the last Cort’s heroics between now and the end of the race.

“I think there’s more to come. The way he’s ridden today after two very difficult days the previous stages, it shows he’s in flying the form, the form of his life.

“Now he can take a day or two easy then try and make the breakaway again.

“He can do it all. He can get over the very difficult stages, medium mountain stages, very fast in the sprint and when it comes to a finish where it’s a testing day, he can come through that well. “

