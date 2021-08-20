Egan Bernal feels Ineos Grenadiers are well placed to strike in the Vuelta a Espana.

Bernal was accompanied across the line by team-mate Adam Yates, who was the most active of the general classification contenders on the tough final climb up the Balcon de Alicante.

Richard Carapaz is also in contention for Ineos, and Bernal feels having multiple cards to play means they can be extremely dangerous as the race progresses.

"I think it can be an option, you know," he said. "La Vuelta is really hard and you can see today it was a big breakaway, so if we have Carapaz or Yates – who are really, really good riders – up there in the GC within around 2-3 minutes, then they are still dangerous in GC.

"I think it's not a bad idea to have them up there in the GC. I'm also not at 100 per cent, so even for me it's better if we have some cards to play."

Bernal is best placed of the three, 41 seconds behind Roglic, with Yates at 1:22 down and Carapaz 2:48 adrift.

The Colombian came into the Vuelta, by his own admissions, undercooked. His aim appears to be to ride himself into form and attack Roglic and the other GC contenders in the final week of the race.

