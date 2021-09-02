Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) is a “future Grand Tour winner in the making”, according to 2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins.

The American is playing second fiddle to Primoz Roglic at La Vuelta but still sits seventh in the general classification.

He took second behind Roglic on Wednesday’s stage on the Covadonga, even managing to share a brief smirk with the teammate as he wound up his sprint finish.

Kuss finds time to grin at Roglic during sprint finish

Kuss is 3:51 adrift of the podium meaning a top-three finish is unlikely in Spain, but Wiggins has already seen enough to roll out high praise for the 26-year-old – even if he does have one big concern.

“I’m a big fan of Sepp. This guy is a future Grand Tour winner in the making," said Wiggins.

“I almost worry that he’s too nice. I think he loves it [a support role]. He’s got someone in Primoz Roglic that he’s going to learn so much from.

“But we’ve seen so many riders try to take that mantle of leadership and they don’t live up the performance that they did as a worker. And some people just excel riding for other people and I think he’s one of them.”

However, Brian Smith was keen to add a dose of realism to The Breakaway sofa and quickly dismissed the clamour.

“I’d love to see him win a Grand Tour but I don’t think he will,” said Smith.

“I don’t think he’s a leader, I think he’s a support person. It’s bit like Sean Yates – always wants to work on the front, be the first to put their hand up to do all the work. I don’t think he wants the limelight.

“He doesn’t have a good enough time trial, he’s certainly one of the best climbers in the pro peloton, but some of these riders get a lot of confidence from helping others and don’t want to do it themselves.”

La Vuelta a 'done deal'

With Roglic extending his lead in the GC to 2:30 despite finishing behind Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) on Stage 18, it seems a third red jersey is almost guaranteed for the Slovenian.

Jumbo-Visma have twice tactically surrendered the leader’s jersey, but won it back on the Covadonga and have already been labelled the best team in the world by Wiggins.

“It’s pretty much a done deal now. They’ve got to stay upright and we’ve seen what happened at the Tour de France on the last stage [in 2020, when Tadej Pogacar overhauled Roglic] but we don’t have anything like that [here],” said Wiggins.

“He’s got a 30km time trial at the end of it and I can’t see anyone dislodging him, other than for a crash.

“They gambled losing the red jersey last week and now they’ve taken it back. Roglic has established himself as the firm leader.”

Roglic in red jersey is ‘done deal’ – Wiggins

