Vuelta a Espana 2021 - ‘No risk, no glory!’ – Primoz Roglic on Stage 10 crash

Michael Storer doubled up at the Vuelta, adding Stage 10 to his Stage 7 success. Primoz Roglic lost the red jersey to Odd Christian Eiking who finished fifth on the day after a crash on the final descent into Rincon de la Victoria. However, the Jumbo-Visma rider had no regrets. You can watch La Vuelta live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:40, a day ago