Magnus Cort Nielsen thanked the support of fans after his brilliant victory on Stage 12 of La Vuelta.

The EF Education-Nippo rider held off the challenge of Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to take the victory on the line in one of the most exciting finishes of this year’s race.

Cort's win comes just 24 hours after his was caught in the final kilometre to miss out on a Stage 11, as Primoz Roglic secured the victory.

There was no disappointment this time around however, as the Dane crossed the line ahead of Bagioli for his second stage win of the race, with Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) finishing third.

Speaking afterwards, Cort dedicated his victory to the spectators who helped him bounce back from the previous day’s setback.

“After the long day yesterday, even though I didn’t win, I had a lot of messages and it’s super nice that people are happy to see me fight.”

After winning from a bunch sprint after coming to the front with 500 meters to go, Cort also praised his team and revealed a mid-stage change of strategy was key to the day’s success.

“We spoke in the team and said we wouldn’t so the big bunch sprint but when the other group was reduced, they believed in me and the team wanted to support me in this stage and they did amazing today.

“The whole team did a great job.

“I was able to sit at the back and relax for many hours while people were fighting for the breakaway.

“Even though I felt my legs from yesterday, I managed to get over the two climbs. In the end Jens Keukeleire did an amazing job delivering me perfectly for the sprint.

“Matthews and [Matteo] Trentin, there were a few other fast guys there. We wanted to give it a try and we managed it very well and I’m super happy to take this win.”

