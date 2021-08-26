Primoz Roglic was among a number of riders involved in a crash on Stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana.

With 54km to go on the stage, the Jumbo-Visma star as well as riders from Ineos, Movistar and Bahrain Victorious went down after a touch of wheels on a sweeping corner.

Roglic's teammates stopped after the incident, however, they race favourite initially didn't appear too badly hurt and was soon back on his bike.

For Ineos, Adam Yates and Dylan van Baarle went down quite badly - the Dutchman needing some treatment.

"It's a whole mosh of talent I'm afraid that have been caught out by this," said commentator Rob Hatch.

What a blow and what a benign place for it to happen. It looks like a mis-read into the corner.

Movistar's Nelson Oliveira appeared to have ripped most of his shorts while Ineos' Van Baarle was bleeding heavily from his arm.

