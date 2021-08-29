Rafal Majka claimed a comfortable Stage 15 win at the Vuelta a Espana after a tremendous solo effort in the mountains.

The UAE Team Emirates rider seized control of the stage with around 90 kilometres to go after distancing Fabio Aru on the second climb of the day, the Puerto de Pedro Bernardo.

Polish veteran Majka, 31, finished ahead of Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) in second and Chris Hamilton (Team DSM) in third.

Odd Christian Eiking retained the red jersey after a fairly lifeless day in the general classification.

One spark of excitement did come towards the end of the stage, courtesy of Adam Yates. The Lancastrian skipped clear of the red jersey group and succeeded in stealing 15 seconds from the other riders in the GC top ten.

Majka's exploits secured him a haul of 28 mountains points, catapulting him into third in that competition. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) still leads with 50 points, with Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) second on 31.

Egan Bernal (Ineos) continues in the white jersey, while Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck QuickStep) comfortably beat the time cut and retained green.

Jonathan Narvaez (Ineos) abandoned the race today mid-stage, while his compatriot Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education First Nippo) did not start. That makes three Ecuadorians leaving the race in the space of 24 hours, with Richard Carapaz departing yesterday.

