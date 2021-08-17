Richard Carapaz and his Ineos Grenadiers team were ‘burned’ for ‘pushing the boundaries’ after the Ecuadorian was handed a 20-second time penalty during Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana.

Carapaz was penalised for an illegal feed when he took on a bottle ahead of the final climb of the Picon Blanco summit finish.

Speaking ahead of Stage 4 for The Breakaway on Eurosport, Magnus Backstedt felt Ineos were unlucky to be caught out but ran the risk with their actions.

“Planning is their thing. They’re obviously pushing the boundaries here and got burned by doing so,” he said.

“At the start of the climb is where the feed should end and the soigneur has walked up a little bit further.

“There wasn’t really anywhere at the start of the climb to feed so they wandered up a bit to make things easier for themselves but in doing so fell foul of the rules.”

On an all-round disappointing day for the race hopeful and his team, Carapaz struggled on the final climb and with his penalty, finished the day 1 minute 20 seconds behind favourite Primoz Roglic.

Backstedt believes the team only have themselves to blame for the feeding mishap that contributed to this.

“There were other riders .around him that could have picked it up. [Tom] Pidcock could have grabbed that bottle if Carapaz needed it and taken the time penalty than have one of the GC guys pick that up.

"The fact is, it shouldn’t have happened and they ended up getting burned by it.”

