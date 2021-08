Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 - Stage 16 highlights: Fabio Jakobsen fights back to win again

Fabio Jakobsen tightened his grip on the green jersey with a third stage win on his birthday despite bring dropped by the peloton earlier in the day.

