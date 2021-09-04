Cycling

Vuelta a Espana 2021 - Stage 20 highlights: Clement Champoussin soars past big-hitters in mammoth upset

Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroen) came from nowhere to secure the unlikeliest of wins – his first at a Grand Tour – on Stage 20 at La Vuelta. As Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), Enric Mas (Movistar) and Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) played cat-and-mouse at the front, the Frenchman appeared from nowhere to soar straight past with a little over a kilometre remaining.

