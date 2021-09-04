Premium Cycling LA VUELTA Men | Stage 21 17:30-21:25

Where on earth did he come from? That must have been the thought that popped into Adam Yates’ mind as, with 1.6km to go, Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroen) darted past to steal the stage from several of the biggest name riders in the sport.

It ought not to have come as such a surprise. The 23 year-old Frenchman’s palmares might not have been adorned with any big victories before today, but he finished third from the breakaway on Stage 10 of this race, and fifth when the race finished in Pico Villuercas a week ago.

Perhaps it came down to a stroke of luck, or inattention from others. Once the big name red jersey train caught the all-day break that he had been in, and then fell into the second part of, its locomotives appeared to decide the day’s work was done. They only had eyes for each other, content for the group’s lesser names to hitch a ride to the finish. In retrospect - because let us not pretend that we were watching him particularly closely either - that will have been perfectly fine by Champoussin.

Champoussin crossed the line six seconds ahead of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in a thrilling finale with Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) settling for third, while it emerged during the finale that Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) abandoned the race with just 20km remaining after seeing his podium hopes vanish. Sunday’s race-concluding time trial is unlikely to throw up the same drama unless the Slovenian leader has a major mechanical or crash.

