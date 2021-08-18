Premium Cycling LA VUELTA Men | Stage 6 14:35-18:10

Stage 5 recap: Philipsen doubles up as Taaramae crashes out of red

Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen roared back into the green jersey with his second win of the race after beating Fabio Jakobsen in a chaotic bunch sprint finale to Stage 5 of La Vuelta.

Frenchman Kenny Elissonde is the new race leader after Estonia’s Rein Taaramae was involved in a pile-up inside the final 12km of an otherwise uneventful day.

Elissonde in red, Philipsen back in green

The crash for Rein Taaramae means Kenny Elissonde is the new race leader, the Frenchman swapping polka dots for the red jersey with the Estonian. And there's more musical chairs with Jasper Philipsen taking back the green jersey from yesterday's winner Fabio Jakobsen: the Belgian leads by just one point so that intermediate sprint proved vital.

Expert analysis

Eurosport expert Brian Smith was left baffled by Team Intermarché seemingly not doing everything possible to help Vuelta leader Rein Taaramae after a huge crash on Stage 5.

'What were they playing at?!' - Smith slams team for not helping Vuelta leader

The largely subdued 184.4km route between Tarancón and Albacete on Wednesday suddenly witnessed wild scenes with just 11.7km remaining as an enormous bunch of riders fell to the ground in a seemingly innocuous stretch of flat road.

Among the victims of the massive pile up was race leader Taaramae, who had been wearing the red jersey. While he got to his feet, the gap to the racing group proved too much to reel in as the Estonian relinquished the red jersey in very unfortunate fashion.

Smith could not understand why Team Intermarché did not do everything possible to assist the stricken Taaramae, particularly given he was wearing the coveted red jersey.

"Do you know what I couldn't understand? He's the red jersey in a Grand Tour - and then all of a sudden he is on his own!" Smith began on The Breakaway.

Two riders come back after 5kms or something like that? What on earth were they playing at?!

"I just don't understand some of these teams. That's a big thing to have the red jersey - you could see what it meant to him. You could see the enthusiasm of riding on the front, and all of a sudden their man crashes.

"Why didn't they stop straight away and help him? Why send only two riders back? Surely that [the red jersey] takes precedence. You have to look for him.

"I think it just took a while for the penny to drop. But to send two riders back? The whole team has to go back in my opinion. The whole team, bar none."

