Stage 6 report: Roglic holds Co(u)rt

Defending champion Primoz Roglic returned to the top of the standings after taking second place on the Alto de la Montana de Cullera in the wheels of Stage 6 winner Magnus Cort. The Dane was the last man standing from a five-man breakaway and held on for a super win despite the red jersey battle going on in his wake.

On a bittersweet day for EF Education-Nippo on La Vuelta, the Danish powerhouse Magnus Cort held on for a brilliant win on the Alto de la Montana de Cullera while his teammate Hugh Carthy lost the best part of three minutes on a day to forget for last year’s third place finisher.

Primoz Roglic back in red

The Slovenian double champion has returned to the top of the standings with the Movistar trident of Enric Mas +25, Miguel Angel Lopez +36 and Alejandro Valverde +41 hot on his heels. Egan Bernal completes the top five, also 41 seconds down.

Mikel Landa came in 27 seconds down on Roglic while Hugh Carthy was a whopping 2:50 down on the defending champion. Landa stays ninth on GC but is now 1:12 down. Vlasov is up five places to sixth at 53 seconds.

Stage 6 top five

1. Magnus Cort

2. Primoz Roglic s/t

3. Andrea Baglioli +2

4. Aleksandr Vlasov +4

5. Enric Mas +4

It was a superb ride for the Italian youngster Baglioli of Deceuninck-QuickStep to take third place after a late surge. Michael Matthews tried his best but crossed the line in sixth place while Egan Bernal took seventh at +8. The rest of the top 10 was Alejandro Valverde +8, Miguel Angel Lopez +9 and Felix Grossschartner +16. Britain's Adam Yates was 13th at 25 seconds.

How can I watch the Vuelta?

Expert analysis

It was another devastating statement of intent from the 2019 and 2020 champion at the Vuelta as he again looks set to dominate the latter stages of the Grand Tour he has enjoyed so much success at.

Speaking on The Breakaway couch, Blythe and Pridham broke down the approach of the 31-year-old Slovenian which has proved so effective at Grand Tours for Jumbo-Visma - and at the Vuelta, in particular.

'We never see him attack' - The secret to Roglic's success at Grand Tours as he takes red jersey

"Ultimately, Roglic in the past, the way he has always gained time, if there are time bonuses available, he just chips away at them," Blythe explained.

We never really see him attack, ever, at a Grand Tour, he is always just chipping away at points.

"They didn't do a lot, but he did what he needed to do. That's all he did today. They don't have to control it, they just have to be in the right position and then he can just use that sprint that he's got, the finish he has got at the end of a climb, not many people can match it.

"Slowly, he just plugs away. There have not been many big time gaps, but he has just been able to stretch his lead by doing a minute-and-a-half sprint and he will keep doing that.

"They don't need to put the team at the front to try and demolish everything, there's no point. They can just rely on him at the finish."

Pridham, the sports director for Israel Start-Up Nation, added: "They are just in the right place at the right time. Jumbo were in a good position with Roglic.

"It was never in any doubt and he was never in any trouble or anything like that. All credit to Magnus [Cort] today - he was superb. What a day!"

- - -

