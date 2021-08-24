Primoz Roglic looks on course for a third straight Vuelta a Espana victory after laying down a marker on Stage 9 from Puerto-Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique. However, his directeur sportif Addy Engels insists the two-time Vuelta winner is still suffering.

The Jumbo-Visma leader has a 28-second advantage over Enric Mas, with Miguel Angel López 1’21” behind, and looked comfortable as he closed down multiple attacks from Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) on the ascent of the Velefique before attacking himself.

However, Team Jumbo-Visma DS Engels insists that, despite appearances, the Slovenian is still finding the race challenging.

“He is not not suffering,” said Engels.

He has the ability to make it look easy, but it's not that easy. He's also going flat out until the finish, otherwise he wouldn't make a bigger gap of course. He's in really good shape, but of course it's not as easy as it might look.

Tuesday’s stage plays out almost entirely along the south coast of Spain to the west of Almeria. The riders head inland for the Category 2 Puerto de Almachar with peaks 15km out with a fast descent and then a flat run into Rincon de la Victoria.

Asked who Roglic's biggest rivals are, Engels added: "It's too early to look at just a few. Some strong guys are back a little but that gives them an opportunity to attack earlier and that could make it more dangerous or surprising. We still have two weeks left."

Caruso (Bahrain - Victorious) claimed a stunning Stage 9 win at the Vuelta a Espana, while in the general classification fight Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) made a big statement in the red jersey ahead of the rest day.

The Bahrain – Victorious rider, who came second in the Giro earlier this year as well as taking another solo stage win there, was part of an early break of 11 riders, but was able to jump clear of the remnants of the move with 75km to go. It is only Caruso's fourth professional victory in a career that spans more than a decade.

At the base of the final climb – the Especial category Alto de Velefique – the 33-year-old had an advantage of 2'47" on the four chasers - Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Rafal Majka (UAE-Team Emirates), Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) and Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën Team) – and 4'53" on a peloton that included Roglic.

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) was part of that main group of favourites and attacked on multiple occasions during the climb of Velefique, but Roglic closed down the moves from the Brit. Ultimately, Yates was caught and dropped by Enric Mas (Movistar) and Roglic, with the four-man chase pack also swallowed up.

Adam Yates et Egan Bernal (Ineos Image credit: Getty Images

The pairing of Mas and Roglic was strong enough to stay ahead of the other contenders for the red jersey, and they crossed the line about one minute down on Caruso. From there, it was another 44 seconds until the next rider crossed the line.

Jack Haig (Bahrain - Victorious) was fourth and Miguel Ángel López (Movistar Team) fifth, with Yates taking sixth on the stage.

Egan Bernal (Ineos) and Mikel Landa (Team Jumbo-Visma) were the big casualties in the GC battle, finishing 2'10" and 5'04” in arrears to Roglic. Landa's GC is now effectively over, with Bahrain's focus likely shifting to support Jack Haig.

Mas is now 28 seconds behind Roglic, second in the race for red with teammate López at 1’28” occupying the final podium place.

Jacopo Guarnieri (Groupama FDJ), Sergio Roman Martin (Caja Rural) and Johan Jacobs (Movistar) all abandoned the race today.

