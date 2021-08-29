Sir Bradley Wiggins feels Adam Yates gave himself a platform to build on with his attack on Stage 15, and believes a podium place at the Vuelta a Espana is within reach.

However, Yates blew that notion out of the water when jumping off the front on the final climb of the day.

He came home fourth on the stage, 2.42 down on Majka, but 17 seconds up on the race favourites including Primoz Roglic and his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Egan Bernal.

Roglic is the overwhelming favourite to claim the red jersey for the third year in a row, but much can change in what will be a brutal final week.

Wiggins was delighted to see Yates take back the time he lost on Saturday, and feels the big climbs to come could suit the British rider.

“Adam has been a little inconsistent,” Wiggins said on the Breakaway. “He lost that time yesterday and pretty much made the time back today.

He was heavily bandaged there and we underestimate sometimes the effects of falls and things in terms of how these guys are feeling on a bike, but that is a good sign for Adam.

“Whether it was with a view to setting something up for Bernal we’ll never know, but he is right there now.

“It is not just about winning the race, for someone like Adam to get on the podium at the Vuelta is a realistic chance now.”

Roglic’s Jumbo Visma team are likely to control the race, with the Slovenian expected to take the leader’s jersey on Wednesday’s 17th stage when the riders take on the Lagos de Covadonga, but Yates’ attack has added spice to the Vuelta.

“We’ve heard about the severity of the last week and it is a good sign for Adam,” Wiggins said. “It was an attack on force and he pretty much rode them off the wheel. It is a good sign for us sitting here watching.”

