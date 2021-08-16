Having lost valuable time 24 hours earlier, Adam Yates bounced back to keep his general classification hopes alive with a determined ride on Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The Ineos Grenadiers man slipped down the order after getting caught up behind a crash before the finish in Burgos on Stage 2 yesterday, plunging his hopes of a first Grand Tour win into doubt.

However, an 8th place finish on the Picon Blanco stage has him back in contention at 1 minute 21 seconds behind new race leader Rein Taaramae, and just 51 seconds behind race favourite Primoz Roglic.

His performance during the race’s first summit finish had Eurosport’s Breakaway panel impressed enough to suggest Yates is very much ready to push Roglic all the way in the red jersey chase.

“Adam Yates could be the biggest threat to Roglic,” declared Brain Smith.

Magnus Backstedt concurred: “He looked in control of that whole climb. At no point did he look under pressure.”

Smith also believes that Yates is ready to emulate twin brother Simon who won the race back in 2018.

“He’ll want to do what Simon did. It’s a bit of a ding-dong battle between them. Ok, they’re in different teams now but it’s great to see.”

Adam Yates previously rode alongside his brother for Team BikeExchange before joining Ineos this year, and the panel believe the switch could elevate him to Grand Tour winning status.

“He’s prepared for this the whole season,” said Backstedt . “He went to the Olympics and did a good ride there and then come to the Vuelta which was the race he was targeting.

“With everything the Ineos Grenadiers have in place to help the riders prepare, I’m not surprised that he’s come here looking the sharpest he’s ever been.”

“He’s motivated,” agreed Smith “You can definitely say that. Taking nothing away from his previous team, Ineos Grenadiers probably have that extra 1-2% from him.

The preparation maybe helping him lose that extra kilo that he maybe couldn’t have done last year. He looks in form.

“They need Bernal, they need Adam Yates – both of them to go up against Roglic.”

