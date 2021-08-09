Team GB gold medallist Tom Pidcock will make his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a Espana after being named in Ineos Grenadiers' eight-man team alongside Egan Bernal.

Pidcock swept to victory in the men's mountain bike at Tokyo 2020, less than two months after fracturing his collarbone in a training ride crash.

Bernal could be Roglic’s biggest rival as he looks to win his second major race of the year after victory in the Giro d’Italia in May.

The Colombian will be joined by Pidcock, Richard Carapaz, Jhonatan Narvaez, Salvatore Puccio, Pavel Sivakov, Dylan van Baarle and Adam Yates in Spain. Carapaz won the men's road race in Tokyo to make it two golds for Ineos.

Pidcock’s potential has long been known, and in 2021 he has turned it into tangible big-race success both on the road and cross country.

On the road, Pidcock beat Wout van Aert in a sprint finish to land Brabanste Pijl - and was narrowly denied by the brilliant Belgian in Amstel Gold.

