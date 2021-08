Cycling

Vuelta a España: Stage 12 highlights as Magnus Cort claims victory

The EF Education-Nippo rider held off the challenge of Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to take the victory on the line. You can watch La Vuelta live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:25, 14 hours ago