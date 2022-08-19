Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) is a “definite contender” to win a stage at La Vuelta after his starring role on Alpe d’Huez at the Tour de France in July, according to Eurosport expert Robbie McEwen.

Froome produced his best performance since his horror crash in 2019 as he finished third behind Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Louis Meintjes (Intermarche–Wanty–Gobert Materiaux) on Stage 12 at the Tour.

Ad

He was tipped to push on and contend for a stage victory in France, but Covid saw him leave the race early with his focus shifting to the Vuelta.

Vuelta a España Yates, Froome and the other Brits hoping to light up La Vuelta 19 HOURS AGO

With Israel-Premier Tech unlikely to have visions of winning the red jersey, Froome and team-mate Michael Woods should have plenty of backing to pursue stage wins. IPT secured two stage wins at the Tour as Simon Clarke win on the cobblestones on Stage 5 before Hugo Houle took victory on Stage 16, to add to podiums from Froome and Woods.

Although McEwen admits Froome and Woods are not GC contenders in Spain, the Australian says both can challenge for a stage win.

“Neither of them GC contenders. Woods had a really good Tour, he nearly won a stage but his team-mate was in front of him [Houle, on Stage 16]. I think his best plan would be to ride conservatively and pick out days and on the days he feels really good go for a stage win.

“I would say same goes for Chris Froome. He's not a GC contender. But after his third place on the Alpe d'Huez, he's a definite contender to win a stage.

“And I think the same, having finished third in the Tour, pick your days go when you feel good, give it everything, recover. Don't ride for GC, and that's how they're going to have success.”

Froome has won all three Grand Tours, including four Tour de France titles, and remains determined to battle back to the front of the peloton.

He has been stranded on four yellow jerseys since 2017, with the 37-year-old still on the comeback trail from his freak crash at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2019. Froome fractured his neck, femur, hip, elbow and ribs and was out of competitive action for eight months.

Stage 12 highlights: Pidcock soars, Froome stars, Vingegaard fends off Pogacar

McEwen is also looking forward to a bunch of summit finishes at the Vuelta – suggesting it could create more exciting racing than the Tour.

“I think that the Tour is a bit lacking in summit finishes which made the race a bit stand-offish on the final climb because there was a descent and then a flat section to the finish,” McEwen added.

“It didn’t give that entertainment value of everybody laying it on the line, the Vuelta will have that a lot more, which again, gives more chances, on one side for someone to really dominate.

“But it also gives the opportunity for a lot more people to blow up more often, and things to be turned on their head more often.”

The Vuelta begins on Friday in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

- - -

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Vuelta a España ‘If Roglic stays on his bike he will be incredibly hard to beat’ – McEwen's La Vuelta predictions 20 HOURS AGO