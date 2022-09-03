A positive Covid-19 test for La Vuelta leader Remco Evenepoel is the ‘doomsday scenario’ for Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, team manager Patrick Lefevere said after an outbreak of the virus among riders.

The number of riders who have been infected rose to 24 on Friday when Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) tested positive, although he was allowed to continue competing due to a low viral load.

Evenepoel has dominated the final Grand Tour of the season and held a 2:41 lead over Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) going into Stage 14.

“We are not going to be evasive: a positive test from Remco is now the big doomsday scenario,” Lefevere told Nieuwsblad.

“We’re doing everything we can to prevent that. After Pieter Serry's positive test, roommate Remi Cavagna ate alone for four days in a row. Since then, all the riders are sleeping separately.”

La Vuelta organisers have come in for criticism for their handling of Covid-19 cases at this year’s race.

Cofidis’ Jose Herrada Lopez, who was forced to abandon La Vuelta due to a positive coronavirus test earlier this week, called the situation a “circus”.

Lefevere suggested that the decision to include journeys that involve plane travel have resulted in the virus spreading more easily.

“There is criticism of the Vuelta organisation because they keep the public too little at bay and I am certainly not applauding them,” he said.

“But how do you organise that? It didn't work in the Tour and there are also the cycling-crazy Basques.

“The biggest problem for me are the flights. First Utrecht-Bilbao and then also the Basque Country-Andalusia.

“Everyone sat close to each other, even on the bus on the way to the airport. You don't have to look much further for the positive riders."

If Evenepoel can cling on to the lead, it will be the first Grand Tour win of the 22-year-old’s career.

The Belgian’s efforts have sparked excitement in his home country, but Lefevere has been impressed by how grounded the youngster has remained amid the attention.

“I’m honestly holding my breath for everything that will happen in the next week of the race and beyond," he said. "In Belgium I see the first symptoms of the 'hype' reappear: interviews with the grandparents, great stories about the cherry drink he drinks after the finish.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for the way Remco is currently dealing with all the media obligations associated with the red jersey. He takes his time, answers all questions in a relaxed manner. That’s very different from last year's Giro, but at the moment he is also ten times better in his own skin.

“I fear an exodus of Belgian journalists to Spain. The typical questions start to come to me as well. Can he also become world champion this year? Will he ride the Tour next year?

“For the record: I don't know and if it depends on me not yet, no. No one is looking that far ahead right now. Day by day, we will keep repeating it until Madrid.”

