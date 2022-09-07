Enric Mas (Movistar) needs to put Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) on the "back foot... sooner rather than later" if he is to have any hope of carting off the red jersey at La Vuelta, according to Eurosport expert Adam Blythe.

Mas was bumped into second in the general classification following the unfortunate exit of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma). Roglic abandoned ahead of Stage 17 after sustaining big injuries in a bizarre crash on Tuesday.

With Roglic gone, Evenepoel is the overwhelming favourite to leave Madrid draped in red on Sunday. Mas is 2'01" adrift with just four stages remaining, having seen his attacks snuffed out by the Belgian on Wednesday.

Still, all hope is not lost for the Spaniard.

Three mountain tests await the peloton before Sunday's roll-around the Spanish capital - including Thursday's run to Piornal which features two Cat. 1 climbs and a summit finish - with Blythe urging Mas to attack at the first opportunity.

"I think this is one of the hardest days they have had in the last five or six days in terms of the amount of climbing they’ve got to do, and they’ve got another hard day on the back of this as well [Stage 19, Friday], and an even harder day off the back of that [Stage 20, Saturday], so this is the start of a big three days for these riders," said Adam Blythe about Stage 18 on The Breakaway.

"So I think for the likes of Mas, this is a good starting point. Get into it, really make the pace hard and try to put Remco on the back foot because ultimately he needs to win this race and he needs to start doing it sooner rather than later I think.

"I think that maybe it showed with his attacks today - ‘I need to start taking time, I want to start taking time’. So it wouldn’t surprise me if they started to throw a lot of things at this tomorrow."

Dan Lloyd says we are unlikely to see any daring Evenepoel attacks as Quick-Step eye an unfamiliar Grand Tour triumph.

"I think they will be defensive," he began.

"There was a point after Evenepoel caught up with Mas after his attack [on Stage 17], where he thought ‘flick the elbow’. I think he really wanted to go for it then and there, but I think in the back of his head he was thinking, ‘conserve energy where I can. Don’t be too aggressive because we’ve still got a number of days left at this Vuelta a Espana’.

"So I think the whole team at this point, without Roglic here, will be thinking defensively like, ‘We’ve got a really good buffer over Enric Mas so we don’t need to panic at any point. We’re in the advantageous position where there are only nine we can’t let go up the road in a breakaway, maybe fewer than even.’"

WHAT ELSE STANDS BETWEEN REMCO AND RED?

STAGE 19: TALAVERA DE LA REINA – TALAVERA DE LA REINA, 138.3KM (MEDIUM MOUNTAINS)

There’s something of a vintage Madonna lying on her back for this short but challenging day in the medium mountains with two pointy ascents of the Cat.2 Puerto del Pielago preceding a fast descent and flat run back to the start and finish town, which is renowned for its pottery (apt, given the potentially kiln-like temperatures). It’s essentially two identical anti-clockwise loops north of Talavera de la Reina where the riders will know exactly what to expect the second time around.

STAGE 20: MORALZARZAL – PUERTO DE NAVACERRADA, 181KM (MOUNTAINS)

The final mountain test of the 77th edition is not a summit finish as such because the finish comes some 6km after the summit of the fifth climb of the day, the Puerto de Cotos. This intriguing ride through the Guardarrama mountain range is similar to the penultimate stage in 2015 when Fabio Aru seized the red jersey off the shoulders of Tom Dumoulin at Cercedilla.

Two ascents of the Puerto de Navacerrada bookend this final test, the second of which via the Puerto de Cotos. None of the gradients are particularly feisty but after three hard, hot weeks, we can’t rule anyone out from suffering like Dumoulin seven years ago.

STAGE 21: LAS ROZAS – MADRID, 96.7KM (FLAT)

The processional ride into the Spanish capital culminates with five laps of the city-centre circuit where one remaining sprinter is likely to take the spoils and the best all-rounder will be crowned the overall winner.

- - -

