Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) went the wrong way in an embarrassing moment on the Stage 10 individual time trial at La Vuelta.

Almeida was charging towards the finish in Alicante when he suddenly dived down an escape road to his left reserved for the team vehicles.

“He’s gone the wrong way!” cried Carlton Kirby on Eurosport commentary. “That is such a shame.”

Although he quickly realised his error, it cost him a chunk of time as he awkwardly turned around and headed back to the correct course. Almeida recovered to finish 15th.

“Easily a 20-second loss. Almeida has made the fatal mistake of not knowing the run in to the finish and knowing exactly where he’s going,” added Robbie McEwen.

The Portuguese star began the day seventh in the general classification , 4’32” adrift of Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).

Almeida was expected to be UAE’s star rider at the Vuelta, but he has been overshadowed by youngster Juan Ayuso and breakaway artist Marc Soler, who took a magnificent win on Stage 5.

- - -

