The Ineos Grenadiers have announced their line-up for the Vuelta a Espana, which looks set to feature the triple leaders of Ethan Hayter, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Richard Carapaz.

It is a line-up which also includes Luke Plapp, Carlos Rodriguez, Pavel Sivakov, Ben Turner and Dylan van Baarle.

Hayter, Plapp, Rodriguez and Turner are all preparing for their first Grand Tour appearances, while further pedigree comes from 2020 Giro d’Italia winner Geoghegan Hart, Vuelta a Burgos winner Sivakov and Paris Roubaix champion Van Baarle.

Carapaz will be taking part in his second Grand Tour of the year following a second-place finish at the Giro d’Italia in May. The 29-year-old will begin as race leader.

It is a third Vuelta a Espana for Geoghegan Hart, who is known for his success in the mountains, while Rodriguez comes into this race with four top-five GCs at stage races this year as the 21-year-old prepares to compete in his home country.

Meanwhile, Hayter is a national time trial champion and will be targeting success in the individual time trial and in the team time trial on the opening stage. He made a name for himself on the WorldTour following a stage race victory at the Tour de Pologne.

Speaking about the selections in more detail, deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth said: “Our team for the Vuelta is a really exciting one; a great mix of experience and youth, which we believe will produce some outstanding racing.

“To have four Grand Tour debutants in Carlos, Luke, Ethan and Ben reinforces the belief we have in the quality of our young riders and we know that they’ll provide fantastic support for Richie in his last Grand Tour with us. All four have impressed in 2022 and this will be the next big step in their development at the very highest level.

“As a previous winner, and having placed second in 2020, we’re looking forward to Richie drawing on that experience and leading the team as the race heads for Madrid in what undoubtedly will be a very exciting edition of the Vuelta.

“Dylan, Pavel and Tao provide invaluable experience to complete a group we believe can deliver some incredible moments in the final Grand Tour of a brilliant season.

"I know that the riders and the staff will be going all out to finish this part of our campaign on a high, and we look forward to a successful race together.”

The Vuelta a Espana begins on Friday August 19, in what will be the 77th edition of the race.

