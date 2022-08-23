Enric Mas was involved in a tense exchange at La Vuelta.

fan tweeted a video , which was later deleted, where the pair have a heated argument after the spectator called Mas a “moron”.

The Movistar rider approaches the fan, who is filming, and says “who is the idiot?”

The fan replies: “Me, I called you a moron.

Mas responds: “And you, are you stupid or what? Have you ever been hit in that stupid face of yours?”

In those final seconds of the video you can also hear how the spectator challenge the cyclist by saying: “Why, for calling you a moron? Give me a break”.

The scene concludes with Mas riding away on his bike and uttering a swear word, with the other individual retorting: “Does Twitter make you crazy?”

Mas, who finished second at La Vuelta in 2021, is Movistar’s team leader at this year’s race along with Alejandro Valverde.

The Spaniard abandoned the Tour de France with three stages to go in July after a disappointing Grand Tour.

