After a thrilling Giro d'Italia and Tour de France, La Vuelta will conclude this year’s Grand Tour season.

The race in Spain will see the peloton tackle six flat stages – plus two more flat stages with high-altitude finishes – four hilly stages, seven mountain stages, a team time trial and an individual time trial. So who are the fancied names in the race for red?

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) has not raced since abandoning the Tour ahead of Stage 15 meaning there is an unknown quantity about the Slovenian as he aims to win the Vuelta for the fourth consecutive year.

The same can be said of Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), with the youngster approaching only his second Grand Tour. Although inexperienced over three weeks, his rivals will be ensuring he is kept under close surveillance during this year’s race.

A charge is also expected from Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) as he lines up among the favourites following his Giro victory earlier this year. Plus there’s also Richard Carapaz, who will lead a young Ineos Grenadiers team.

WHEN IS LA VUELTA 2022?

La Vuelta 2022 runs from Friday August 18 to Sunday September 12.

A whopping 3280.5km is on the menu in Spain, featuring seven mountain stages, four hilly stages and the return of the much-loved team time trial.

HOW CAN I WATCH LA VUELTA 2022 ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?

Each stage will be broadcast on Eurosport 1, while you can watch uninterrupted coverage on eurosport.co.uk, GCN+ and discovery+.

Orla Chennaoui is back to present The Breakaway, which will bookend every stage, alongside Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd. Plus Laura Meseguer will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

LA VUELTA 2022 - THE ROUTE

Here is a brief summary of what’s in store over the next three-and-a-bit weeks in the Netherlands and in Spain.

Stage 1: Fri Aug 19 Utrecht – Utrecht 23.2km (TTT) Stage 2: Sat Aug 20 ‘s-Hertogenbosch – Utrecht 175.1km (Flat) Stage 3: Sun Aug 21 Breda – Breda 193.5km (Flat) Rest day: Mon Aug 22 Stage 4: Tue Aug 23 Votoria-Gasteiz – Laguardia 152.5km (Medium mountains) Stage 5: Wed Aug 24 Irun – Bilbao 187.2km (Medium mountains) Stage 6: Thu Aug 25 Bilbao – Pico Jano (San Miguel de Aguayo) 181.2km (Summit finish) Stage 7: Fri Aug 26 Camargo – Cistierna 190km (Medium mountains) Stage 8: Sat Aug 27 La Pola Llaviana – Collau Fancuaya 153.4km (Summit finish) Stage 9: Sun Aug 28 Villaviciosa – Les Praeres 171.4km (Summit finish) Rest day: Mon Aug 29 Stage 10: Tue Aug 30 Elche – Alicante 30.9km (ITT) Stage 11: Wed Aug 31 ElPozo Alimentacion – Cabo de Gata 191.2km (Flat) Stage 12: Thu Sep 1 Salobrena – Penas Blancas 192.7km (Summit finish) Stage 13: Fri Sep 2 Ronda – Montilla 168.4km (Flat-ish) Stage 14: Sat Sep 3 Montoro – Sierra de La Pandera 160.3km (Summit finish) Stage 15: Sun Sep 4 Martos – Alto Hoya de la Mora, Sierra Nevada 149.6km (Summit finish) Rest day: Mon Sep 5 Stage 16: Tue Sep 6 Sanlucar de Barrameda – Tomares 189.4km (Flat) Stage 17: Wed Sep 7 Aracena – Monasterio de Tentudia 162.3km (Uphill finish) Stage 18: Thu Sep 8 Trujillo – Alto del Piornal 192km (Summit finish) Stage 19: Fri Sep 9 Talavera de la Reina – Talavera de la Reina 138.3km (Medium mountains) Stage 20: Sat Sep 10 Moralzarzal – Puerto de Navacerrada 181km (Mountains) Stage 21: Sun Sep 11 Las Rozas – Madrid 96.7km (Flat)

