After a thrilling Giro d'Italia and Tour de France, La Vuelta will conclude this year’s Grand Tour season.
The race in Spain will see the peloton tackle six flat stages – plus two more flat stages with high-altitude finishes – four hilly stages, seven mountain stages, a team time trial and an individual time trial. So who are the fancied names in the race for red?
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) has not raced since abandoning the Tour ahead of Stage 15 meaning there is an unknown quantity about the Slovenian as he aims to win the Vuelta for the fourth consecutive year.
Vuelta a España
'We are delighted' - Roglic passed fit to race at Vuelta just 10 days after returning to training
The same can be said of Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), with the youngster approaching only his second Grand Tour. Although inexperienced over three weeks, his rivals will be ensuring he is kept under close surveillance during this year’s race.
A charge is also expected from Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) as he lines up among the favourites following his Giro victory earlier this year. Plus there’s also Richard Carapaz, who will lead a young Ineos Grenadiers team.
Ahead of launch day in Spain, we have a delightful selection of preview content for you to dive into:
- Keen to find out a little bit about each of the 21 stages, including the route profiles? Why, step right over here.
- Desperate to know the key dates and stages in the battle for the red jersey - i.e. where La Vuelta 2022 will be won and lost? We've got you covered here.
- Only interested in the big names descending on Spain? Here's our rundown of the GC contenders.
- Or are you simply hoping to see a full startlist, complete with a blurb on each team? Don't fret, here's our bumper team guide.
WHEN IS LA VUELTA 2022?
La Vuelta 2022 runs from Friday August 18 to Sunday September 12.
A whopping 3280.5km is on the menu in Spain, featuring seven mountain stages, four hilly stages and the return of the much-loved team time trial.
HOW CAN I WATCH LA VUELTA 2022 ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?
Each stage will be broadcast on Eurosport 1, while you can watch uninterrupted coverage on eurosport.co.uk, GCN+ and discovery+.
Orla Chennaoui is back to present The Breakaway, which will bookend every stage, alongside Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd. Plus Laura Meseguer will be on site speaking to the people that matter.
LA VUELTA 2022 - THE ROUTE
Here is a brief summary of what’s in store over the next three-and-a-bit weeks in the Netherlands and in Spain.
|Stage 1: Fri Aug 19
|Utrecht – Utrecht
|23.2km (TTT)
|Stage 2: Sat Aug 20
|‘s-Hertogenbosch – Utrecht
|175.1km (Flat)
|Stage 3: Sun Aug 21
|Breda – Breda
|193.5km (Flat)
|Rest day: Mon Aug 22
|Stage 4: Tue Aug 23
|Votoria-Gasteiz – Laguardia
|152.5km (Medium mountains)
|Stage 5: Wed Aug 24
|Irun – Bilbao
|187.2km (Medium mountains)
|Stage 6: Thu Aug 25
|Bilbao – Pico Jano (San Miguel de Aguayo)
|181.2km (Summit finish)
|Stage 7: Fri Aug 26
|Camargo – Cistierna
|190km (Medium mountains)
|Stage 8: Sat Aug 27
|La Pola Llaviana – Collau Fancuaya
|153.4km (Summit finish)
|Stage 9: Sun Aug 28
|Villaviciosa – Les Praeres
|171.4km (Summit finish)
|Rest day: Mon Aug 29
|Stage 10: Tue Aug 30
|Elche – Alicante
|30.9km (ITT)
|Stage 11: Wed Aug 31
|ElPozo Alimentacion – Cabo de Gata
|191.2km (Flat)
|Stage 12: Thu Sep 1
|Salobrena – Penas Blancas
|192.7km (Summit finish)
|Stage 13: Fri Sep 2
|Ronda – Montilla
|168.4km (Flat-ish)
|Stage 14: Sat Sep 3
|Montoro – Sierra de La Pandera
|160.3km (Summit finish)
|Stage 15: Sun Sep 4
|Martos – Alto Hoya de la Mora, Sierra Nevada
|149.6km (Summit finish)
|Rest day: Mon Sep 5
|Stage 16: Tue Sep 6
|Sanlucar de Barrameda – Tomares
|189.4km (Flat)
|Stage 17: Wed Sep 7
|Aracena – Monasterio de Tentudia
|162.3km (Uphill finish)
|Stage 18: Thu Sep 8
|Trujillo – Alto del Piornal
|192km (Summit finish)
|Stage 19: Fri Sep 9
|Talavera de la Reina – Talavera de la Reina
|138.3km (Medium mountains)
|Stage 20: Sat Sep 10
|Moralzarzal – Puerto de Navacerrada
|181km (Mountains)
|Stage 21: Sun Sep 11
|Las Rozas – Madrid
|96.7km (Flat)
- - -
Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.
