Welcome to La Vuelta! And a warm welcome back to the much-loved team time trial!

Admittedly, the parcours is not the most exciting way to start a Grand Tour - a 23.3km run around Utrecht that breathes new life to the phrase "pan-flat". Then again, we're in sea level-loving Netherlands for the opening three stages, so we can't be too disappointed about the lack of climbing.

But the team time trial is all about the unexpected. Remember when half the Jumbo-Visma team was wiped out in a crash in 2019 after someone left a hose out? As a result they finished 18th out of 22 teams, and left leader Primoz Roglic with 40 seconds to make up on Miguel Angel Lopez. Spoiler: he managed it, and then some.

Ahead of launch day in Spain, we have a delightful selection of preview content for you to dive into.

HOW CAN I WATCH LA VUELTA ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?

Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd will also be in the studio, while Laura Meseguer will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

WHEN IS STAGE 1?

Tune in from 17:15 - 20:15 BST on Friday August 18 to watch Stage 1 of La Vuelta.

STAGE 1 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

- - -

