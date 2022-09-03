After Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) finally won his first stage at La Vuelta , attention turns back to the fight for red as Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) looks to hold onto his big lead in the general classification.

Evenepoel leads Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) by 2’41” with Enric Mas (Movistar) a further 22 seconds adrift.

Ad

Vuelta a España Opinion: The five riders with a point to prove this weekend in La Vuelta 13 HOURS AGO

The Category 2 Puerto de Los Villares climb comes with 23km to go and is immediately followed by the Sierra de la Pandera, a Category 1 climb to the finish which is 8.4 km at 7.8% with several steep sections of 15%.

For the likes of Roglic, Mas and Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers), they will be hoping to mount a comeback starting with the 160km stage to La Pandera.

Keen to find out a little bit about each of the 21 stages, including the route profiles? Why, step right over here.

Desperate to know the key dates and stages in the battle for the red jersey i.e. where La Vuelta 2022 will be won and lost? We've got you covered here.

How can I watch La Vuelta on TV and livestream?

Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd will also be in the studio, while Laura Meseguer will be on-site speaking to the people that matter.

When is Stage 14

Tune in from 13:30-17:15 UK time on Saturday, September 3 to watch Stage 14 of La Vuelta.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

Stage 14 profile and route map

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Vuelta a España ‘I hope to not lose any time’ – Evenepoel on weekend in the mountains 15 HOURS AGO