There will, no doubt, be plenty more drama and excitement as the riders battle it out on Stage 3 of La Vuelta a Espana 2022 as the famous race continues its opening chapter in the Netherlands.

Ad

Vuelta a España 'No one could touch him' - Reaction to 'phenomenal' Bennett's sprint triumph AN HOUR AGO

Stage 2 on Saturday saw more drama with a pulsating sprint back into Utrecht in front of the delighted Dutch fans and Sam Bennett roaring to a memorable victory . Now it is time for Stage 3 in Breda.

It is not too late for you to get stuck into some of our wonderful preview content this opening weekend.

HOW CAN I WATCH LA VUELTA ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?

Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd will also be in the studio, while Laura Meseguer will be on-site speaking to the people that matter.

WHEN IS STAGE 3?

Tune in from 11:00 - 16:45 BST on Sunday, August 21 to watch Stage 3 of La Vuelta.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

STAGE 3 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

- - -

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Vuelta a España 'Sam Bennett is back!' - Watch thrilling sprint finish to Stage 2 of La Vuelta 3 HOURS AGO