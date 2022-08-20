There will, no doubt, be plenty more drama and excitement as the riders battle it out on Stage 3 of La Vuelta a Espana 2022 as the famous race continues its opening chapter in the Netherlands.
The first day on Friday saw some superb drama as Jumbo-Visma dominated the team time trial late on to snatch the victory away from the watching Ineos Grenadiers at the death.
What made it all the more special was veteran rider and consummate team-mate, Robert Gesink, being handed the victory as a lovely tribute from his team.
Vuelta a España
'No one could touch him' - Reaction to 'phenomenal' Bennett's sprint triumph
Stage 2 on Saturday saw more drama with a pulsating sprint back into Utrecht in front of the delighted Dutch fans and Sam Bennett roaring to a memorable victory. Now it is time for Stage 3 in Breda.
It is not too late for you to get stuck into some of our wonderful preview content this opening weekend.
- Keen to find out a little bit about each of the 21 stages, including the route profiles? Why, step right over here.
- Desperate to know the key dates and stages in the battle for the red jersey - i.e. where La Vuelta 2022 will be won and lost? We've got you covered here.
- Only interested in the big names descending on Spain? Here's our rundown of the GC contenders.
- Or are you simply hoping to see a full startlist, complete with a blurb on each team? Don't fret, here's our bumper team guide.
HOW CAN I WATCH LA VUELTA ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?
Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.
Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd will also be in the studio, while Laura Meseguer will be on-site speaking to the people that matter.
WHEN IS STAGE 3?
Tune in from 11:00 - 16:45 BST on Sunday, August 21 to watch Stage 3 of La Vuelta.
Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+
STAGE 3 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP
- - -
