The first proper lumps and bumps await the riders as the peloton race on Spanish roads for the first time in this year’s La Vuelta.
A punchy stage that should suit the sprinters, who can also climb, or the puncheurs will be targeting victory in Laguardia.
Sam Bennett (Bora Hansgrohe) has the chance to make it a hat-trick of stage wins following his impressive victories at the weekend, but is unlikely to be part of the fight at the end of Tuesday's stage which features a steep kick with 500m to go.
Vuelta a España
Bennett makes it two stage wins in a row in thrilling sprint finish
A DAY AGO
Edoardo Affini took the red jersey from Jumbo Visma teammate Mike Teunissen due to his higher finishing position on Stage 3.
Tuesday’s stage is set to be one where a sprinter like Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) will be up against punchy riders such as Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s Julian Alaphilippe and Remco Evenepoel, with Primoz Roglic potentially up there too if he is on top form.

How can I watch La Vuelta on TV and livestream?

Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.
Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd will also be in the studio, while Laura Meseguer will be on-site speaking to the people that matter.

When is Stage 4

Tune in from 13:45 - 17:15 BST on Tuesday, August 23 to watch Stage 4 of La Vuelta.
Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

Stage 4 profile and route map

La Vuelta 2022 - Stage 4 route profile

Image credit: Eurosport

Vuelta a España
La Vuelta: How to watch Stage 3 as Jumbo-Visma keep hold of red jersey
YESTERDAY AT 18:03
Vuelta a España
'No one could touch him' - Reaction to 'phenomenal' Bennett's sprint triumph
YESTERDAY AT 17:21