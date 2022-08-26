Eurosport cycling experts Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd are unsure if Remco Evenepoel’s Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl squad are strong enough to help the Belgian win La Vuelta.

He carries a 1’01” over main rival Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma), who is the favourite to win a fourth consecutive Vuelta.

“It's really difficult when you look at his team on paper,” said Blythe on The Breakaway. “It's a strong team in terms of its built all around Remco, it’s a very strong climbing team.

“But it's not that fun when you get into the high mountains. It's great for pulling on the flats, it's great for positioning.

"But we saw on Thursday, at the top of the second to last climb, Remco had [Fauso] Masnada up the road and [Julian] Alaphilippe was dropped about 2km before the top, then got back on, on the downhill again.

“It's so difficult to say. I’m probably going to eat my own words and say no it's not strong enough but they no doubt they will be strong enough now.

“Tactically they're very aware quickly and I think that's what their advantages. They'll never let anything go too wrong.”

Evenepoel already looking to ‘keep the same margin’ to his rivals going into Tuesday’s time trial

Evenepoel is yet to complete a Grand Tour in his young career, although he has proved himself in multiple one-week stage races and one-day classics.

Blythe thinks the 22-year-old’s style will be to continue to attack if he is isolated.

“If all things go very, very wrong, I think Remco is a type of rider that will quite easily take control and won't rely on his team,” continued Blythe.

“In those situations, big mountain days where he might be isolated, I think he'll put the others under pressure. rather than waiting and for the pressure to come to him.”

A new challenge for Quick-Step

Quick-Step have traditionally targeted the classics season and sprint stages at Grand Tours over the last decade, with Alaphilippe’s impressive run at the 2019 Tour de France, the only time where the team have had a chance of challenging for the overall podium.

Lloyd questioned whether the team have the strength and experience to give Evenepoel a chance of keeping the red jersey.

“The other teams and riders will be hoping that he [Evenepoel] has to answer all of their attacks and that his team is not there at the crucial moments because in using that energy he might well then crack at some point in this race,” said Lloyd.

“Quick-Step is a team that has got an awful lot of experience in cycling, tends to win more races than any other team each and every season over the last six to seven years, but very little experience in aiming for a Grand Tour podium or in defending a Grand Tour lead.

“So it’s going to be interesting because it's such a different dynamic and what you have to do carry out to play that game, versus going out there and attacking going after stage wins and going after one-day classics.

“They would have thought a lot about this coming into this race. It's not like all of a sudden, ‘we’re in the red jersey, how do we do this thing about defending a Grand Tour’ so they will have a game plan."

