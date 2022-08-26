On a day the pendulum tantalisingly swung between the breakaway and the peloton, it was the five-man move which ultimately ended up on top with Spain’s Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) proving the strongest in a thrilling conclusion to Stage 7 in Cistierna.

The only man in the breakaway with a previous Vuelta stage win to his name, Herrada used all his experience and guile to time his sprint to perfection, launching from the wheel of Britain’s Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) and then holding off a late surge from Italy’s Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan).

Belgium’s Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Australia’s Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal) completed the top five, but the day belonged to 32-year-old Herrada, who broke down in tears after his 18th – and perhaps most unlikely – pro win of his career.

The peloton was led home 29 seconds in arrears by Ireland’s Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), who made up for missing out on the chance to complete a hat-trick of wins by extending his lead in the green jersey points classification. Bennett beat Britain’s Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ), Australia’s Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco), Denmark’s Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Britain’s Dan McLay (Arkea-Samsic) as the sprinters locked horns after a frustrating day for the fast men in Cantabria.

Pedersen’s Trek-Segafredo team had set a hefty tempo on the day’s only categorised climb to reduce the lead of the escapees and drop a raft of sprinters – including Bennett, McLay and Germany’s Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates).

But after Trek burned all their matches, the peloton reformed on the descent before Arkea and BikeExchange took control of a chase that lacked cohesion. With the escapees collaborating well, the break thwarted the sprinters despite the gap coming down to one minute with 10km remaining.

Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Quick-Step - Alpha Vinyl - Red Leader Jersey competes during the 77th Tour of Spain 2022, Stage 7 Image credit: Getty Images

Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) became the first rider at this year's Vuelta to retain the red jersey, as the race leader enjoyed a relatively easy day in the saddle to preserve his 21-second lead over Frenchman Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) in the general classification ahead of back-to-back summit finishes in the Asturias mountains this weekend.

“For us it was the perfect scenario that two teams wanted to control the race and we didn’t have to do anything," the 22-year-old said. "Everyone could try to recover from yesterday’s race and in the end everyone did well, we were in control and relaxed.

“Of course, it was a pity for the teams who worked in the bunch. But in the end the break was a really strong group and could stay away.”

No one was more frustrated than Pedersen, who saw in the 190km stage from Camargo a guilt-edged chance to pick up an elusive win after three successive runner-up spots earlier in the race. Before the stage, the former world champion had voiced his opinion that any breakaway would not stand a chance – and his Trek-Segafredo team did its utmost best to stay true to their leader’s word.

Samuele Battistella of Italy and Team Astana – Qazaqstan leads the breakaway during the 77th Tour of Spain 2022, Stage 7 Image credit: Getty Images

Herrada, Battistella, Wright, Janssens and Sweeney were part of a six-man move alongside Israel’s Omer Goldstein (Israel-Premier Tech) that formed inside the first 20km and – once given some leeway – built up a maximum lead of four minutes ahead of the day’s major test, the Cat.1 Puerto de San Glorio.

No sooner had the 22km climb started than Trek flocked to the front and took up the tempo-setting, a combined effort which slashed the breakaway’s lead while sending many of Pedersen’s main rivals into the red. Belgium’s Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was first of the sprinters to pop, followed by Ackermann, McLay and Bennett.

Once Goldstein was jettisoned by the break, Herrada kicked clear of his four colleagues just ahead of the summit to pocket the KOM points before the streamlined peloton came over around 2’45” in arrears with 65km still remaining.

But the wind was knocked out of the sails of the chase after Trek’s own pacing reduced their control on the front once climbers Kenny Elissonde and Juan Pedro Lopez peeled off and dropped back. With Trek taking a back seat, it was left to the BikeExchange team of debutant Groves and the returning Arkea team of McLay to dictate play.

The leaders still had two minutes with 25km remaining and a gradual downhill gradient towards Cistierna proved their saviour as the chasing pack could only reduce the arrears to one minute going under the 10km banner.

Entering Cistierna that lead was still 50 seconds and one of the escapees was guaranteed the win. Having missed out two days ago in Bilbao, Wright came to the front and led out the sprint too eagerly in a bid to pick up a deserved first pro win of his career. But Herrada proved himself to be the hero, zipping past the Londoner and then thwarting Battistella, who banged his handlebars in frustration as he came home for second place.

“You saw in the end that my guys tried everything they could and it wasn’t enough today,” a disappointed Pedersen said after finishing ninth. “It was a pretty strong breakaway and congratulations to them. They played it very well. We can’t count on support from other teams and of course we would have hoped for the chase to start earlier, but it didn’t, and we can’t change that now. That’s racing.

“It’s a pity when we have such a good plan. Sometimes it goes our way, sometimes it doesn’t. Today wasn’t our day but hopefully we’ll have other chances.”

For Evenepoel, the Belgian race leader enters a decisive weekend in the Asturias mountains with a 28-second lead over Spain’s Enric Mas (Movistar) and 1’01” over the triple Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma). With a time trial following Monday’s rest day, Evenepoel will hold all the cards provided he can prove his doubters wrong and climb with the best on Stages 8 and 9.

“I have a nice advantage now. I will be happy to just keep my time gap ahead of the rest day but if there’s an opportunity, I will do my best. It’s a three-week race and going into the time trial with an advantage would be better than going in behind.”

