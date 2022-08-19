On a day Utrecht became the first city in the world to have hosted the start of all three of cycling’s Grand Tours, the Dutch delight continued as veteran climber Robert Gesink led home the winning Jumbo-Visma team to take the first red jersey of the 77th edition of La Vuelta.

Gesink, 36, finished with the triple champion Primoz Roglic right in his wheel as all eight riders from Jumbo-Visma completed the 23.3km course together to deny their nearest challengers Ineos Grenadiers by 13 seconds. Jumbo-Visma’s time of 24’40” saw them complete the technical but fast course in an average speed of 56.676 – making it the fifth fastest team time trial in Grand Tour history.

“I still can’t believe it,” a beaming Gesink said after securing the first Grand Tour leader’s jersey of his long career. “I’m really grateful for the boys who were crazy strong. I’m really grateful to be in the red jersey – it’s certainly one of the highlights of my career. I knew this team had the possibility of winning for sure because they’re so strong.

“Usually, my job is to help the team and to help Primoz. I think this is a really, really nice way of them to say thank you for all those years of helping. Wearing the red jersey tomorrow on home roads will be a dream come true.”

In a serendipitous twist to proceedings, the Ineos Grenadier rider denied the opportunity of wearing the red jersey on home soil was none other than Dutchman Dylan van Baarle, the Paris-Roubaix winner who, it was announced shortly before the start of the race, will join Jumbo-Visma at the end of the season.

Van Baarle had led home Ineos Grenadiers to take over the hotseat from the BikeExchange-Jayco team of Britain’s Simon Yates, who, despite being down to five men, set the early target time while battling some tough conditions following heavy rain before the start.

Benefiting from drier roads, the later runners held an obvious advantage over the Australian team, who were eventually knocked down to a respectable fourth place, 31 seconds behind winners Jumbo-Visma. Third place went to the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team of Belgian sensation Remco Evenepoel and French world champion Julian Alaphilippe, who were one second slower than Ineos.

The UAE Team Emirates squad of Portugal’s Joao Almeida completed the top five at 33 seconds ahead of Groupama-FDJ (+38), Bora-Hansgrohe (+41), Trek-Segafredo (+42), Bahrain Victorious (+42) and Movistar (+43). Despite the wet roads for the earlier starters, there were no major disasters and no crashes, with the Spanish minnows Burgos-BH, who were first to start, finishing last at 1’58”.

Jumbo-Visma’s win was the logical result given the time trial pedigree of Roglic, the Australian Rohan Dennis – a two-time TT world champion – and the Italian Eduardo Affini, a European champion at U23 level. It also draws a line under their disastrous performance in the Vuelta’s last team time trial in 2019 when four Jumbo riders – including Roglic – crashed on a freak wet patch on the road.

Roglic bounced back from that incident three years ago to win the first of his three Vuelta crowns. With victory in Utrecht, the Slovenian is already in pole position to make it four in a row – something that would be a first in the Vuelta’s history.

The race continues on Saturday with the almost pan-flat 175.1km Stage 2 from ‘s-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht, where the first of a potential six bunch sprints could play out.

