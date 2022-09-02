Mads Pedersen ended his wait for a win at this year’s La Vuelta as he beat Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) in Stage 13 in a punchy sprint finish.

Pedersen’s Trek Segafredo team were among several sprinters’ teams who controlled the day, knowing there were just two more sprint opportunities after Friday’s stage.

Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) and Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) formed a three-rider breakaway but were limited to lead that reached three minutes at most.

They were caught with 10km to go, leaving the sprinters and their teams to do battle in the bumpy finish into Montilla.

Pedersen was put into the perfect position going into the final kick with 600m to go as Pascal Ackermann went early, only for the Dane to come straight over the top.

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) retained his advantage of 2’41” to Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ahead of the weekend’s mountain stages.

