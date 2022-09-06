Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) almost crashed into a group of spectators and a parked car during a scary near-miss on Stage 16 at La Vuelta.

The incident, which appeared to involve a rogue musette bag, occurred with 57km remaining on Tuesday’s run from Sanlucar de Barrameda to Tomares.

As the peloton started throwing empty musette bags to fans on the side of the road, one appeared to get tangled in Oliveira’s bike.

The Portuguese rider was forced to unclip his left shoe to stay upright before he veered off road, narrowly avoiding the fans and the car and disappeared into the trees.

“Crikey! That was close,” said Adam Blythe on Eurosport commentary.

“That could have been one of the feed bags by the looks of it. A few feed bags were getting thrown.

“Someone might have twisted around a feed bag, caught his handlebars and pulled him straight into the ditch.”

Oliveira is riding in support of Enric Mas at La Vuelta. Mas began the day in third in the general classification , 2’01” behind Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) in the race for the red jersey.

“They can be lethal things, musettes, with the handles on them if you get them caught round your handlebar in the wrong place,” added Dan Lloyd.

Oliveira clambered out of the woodland to rejoin the action.

