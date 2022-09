Cycling

La Vuelta 2022 Stage 16 highlights: Primoz Roglic in dramatic crash, Remco Evenepoel punctures, Mads Pedersen wins

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) went down in an inexplicable crash just 150 metres from the finish to dampen his own devastating attack on Stage 16 at La Vuelta.

00:02:25, an hour ago