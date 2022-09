Cycling

La Vuelta 2022 Stage 19 highlights: Mads Pedersen secures treble as Remco Evenepoel keeps red

It was a three-peat for Mads Pedersen as he cruised to a comfortable win on Stage 19 at La Vuelta ahead of Fred Wright, whose wait for a Grand Tour victory goes on. Pedersen had the best line in the finale as he comfortably saw off the competition to increase his huge lead in the points classification.

