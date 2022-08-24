Cycling

La Vuelta 2022 Stage 5 highlights: Marc Soler stars, Primoz Roglic out of red as Rudy Molard takes control

Rudy Molard is the new leader of the general classification after Jumbo-Visma’s four-day stranglehold on the overall battle came to an end. Not that the Dutch outfit will be remotely concerned, given they orchestrated the whole game, with Primoz Roglic conserving energy in the peloton along with his fancied GC rivals – all of whom are behind him in the race for red.

