La Vuelta 2022 Stage 6 highlights: Jay Vine lands wild win as Remco Evenepoel leaves Primoz Roglic behind

Zwift sensation Jay Vine claimed his first pro victory on Stage 6 at La Vuelta as Remco Evenepoel signalled his GC intentions with a brilliant ride in the pouring rain to crack three-time champion Primoz Roglic. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:06:27, 3 hours ago