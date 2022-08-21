In a strange start to Stage 3 of La Vuelta 2022 , the jersey leaders jumped off their bikes to walk through the Great Church in Breda to light candles.

The interlude - a tribute to those who have died from COVID-19 - was planned for La Vuelta 2020 when the Netherlands were set to host the opening three stages, before the pandemic forced the country to delay their plans until this year.

Race leader Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) and Julius van der Berg (EF Education) in the polka-dot jersey entered the church and lit candles as part of the informal ceremony.

The rest of the peloton then slowly rode through the church behind the four category leaders before the stage got underway.

Eurosport’s Dan Lloyd and Adam Blythe were left somewhat perplexed by the situation.

“I don’t have too much to say on this first part of the stage,” said Lloyd on The Breakaway.

'Highly unusual!' - Reaction to Vuelta stopping by church for 'odd' ceremony

“They go into a church, have some pictures then go out again and start racing.”

Blythe added: “It’s odd! I'm just like Dan, I don't know what to say."

Stage 3 is expected to be another stage for the sprinters with the likes of Sam Bennett, Tim Merlier and Mads Pederson fighting for victory at the end of the 193.2km parcours.

