La Vuelta 2022 Stage 17 LIVE: Race heads towards uphill finish without Roglic
Stage 17 | Semi mountain | men | 07.09.2022
AracenaMonasterio de Tentudía
13:47
95KM TO GO: OVER THREE MINUTES NOW FOR THE LEADERS
The gap continues to grow. With the riders now on another of those uncategorised climbs, the 13 escapees have 3'08" to play with over the peloton. They're approaching the feed zone and we're about to finally get some live images of the racing. It's worth adding that today's stage is on course to being the fastest stage with over 2,500m of climbing in Vuelta history. A niche stat, for sure, but there we go.
13:44
FROOME OFFERS SYMPATHY FOR ROGLIC AFTER CRASH WITHDRAWAL
We spoke to the double Vuelta winner Chris Froome ahead of today's stage and he had some kind words for Primoz Roglic, who was unable to take to the start of Stage 17 because of the injuries sustained in his fall on the home straight.
'It’s tough' - Froome sympathises with Roglic after freak crash ends Vuelta charge
13:34
105KM TO GO: GAP GROWS TO TWO MINUTES FOR 13 LEADERS
It looks like this breakaway has now been allowed to go. The best placed rider on GC is Uran, but the Colombian veteran is almost 15 minutes down so not an imminent threat to Evenepoel and his red jersey rivals. Herrada and Soler are both stage winners from earlier in this Vuelta while Wright has finished fourth on three occasions.
Image credit: Getty Images
13:24
111KM TO GO: CHASERS CAUGHT, GAP STILL PRETTY SMALL
Something will have to give if this 13-man move stays out because the gap is still only 25 seconds and the chasers have been caught by the peloton, which is ripping along at a fair lick. Ag2R-Citroen, Bahrain Victorious and Arkea-Samsic each have two riders in this move, which would give them the upper hand should it go the distance.
13:21
115KM TO GO: CHASERS CATCH THE LEADERS, 13 NOW CLEAR
So, we have a baker's dozen in the breakaway now after the Wright group managed to bridge over. There's another group, meanwhile, trying to get in the mix: Luis Leon Sanchez (Bahrain Victorious), Kamil Malecki (Lotto Soudal), José Manuel Diaz (Burgos-BH) and Clément Russo (Arkea Samsic).
13:20
JUAN AYUSO CRASHES AS BREAK FINALLY FORMS AFTER FAST OPENING HOUR
13:19
120KM TO GO: AYUSO CRASHES!
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) has hit the deck. The white jersey is quickly back up and on his way but that could be a blow for the Spaniard, who has risen to third place this morning following the withdrawal of Primoz Roglic.
13:17
121KM TO GO: WRIGHT AMONG THE COUNTER-ATTACKERS
Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) is trying to bridge over with Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech). They are closing in on the leaders...
13:13
122KM TO GO: 10 RIDERS OPEN UP A SMALL GAP
After a zippy start, the riders tackled an uphill segment and then another fast downhill followed straight afterwards by another uphill kicker. It's here where 10 riders have managed to extricate themselves from the pack. They are: Clement Champoussin and Bob Jungels (Ag2R-Citroen), Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Rigo Uran (EF Education-EasyPost), Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ), Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) and Simon Gugliemi (Arkea-Samsic). Let's see if this one can stick...
13:08
124KM TO GO: REIN TAARAMAE WITHDRAWS
If you're not feeling good then an opening hour like today's will really take its toll. We've just heard that Estonian climber Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) has quit the race - so we're down to 138 riders now. A total of 45 drop-outs so far is the most since 2015 when 52 riders didn't make it to the finish. It's safe to assume that, come Madrid, there'll be more left by the wayside. Could we beat the modern-day record of 70 withdrawals from 2004 and 2005?
12:53
135KM TO GO: PELOTON STILL TOGETHER AFTER TRIO THWARTED
That move by Champoussin, Russo and Shaw came to nothing, ditto a subsequent dig from Australia's Robert Stannard (Alpecin-Deceuninck). So we're back together - and it's no surprise given the average speed today of 52.2kmph. Compare that to yesterday's average of 38kmph and you get an idea of how much more intense the battle to get into the breakaway is today.
12:49
FAN PHOTOS HELP SHED LIGHT ON THE ROGLIC INCIDENT
The TV images of the crash that ended Primoz Roglic's Vuelta were inconclusive because the cameras were either following Mads Pedersen leading out the sprint, or had their view of Roglic impeded by the Dane and Pascal Ackerman and Danny van Poppel duking it out for the win. A coming-together with Fred Wright was presumed to be the cause of the crash - something the Briton confirmed at the finish - but all manner of other theories were doing the rounds, including one that had Roglic's tyre slip on something on the road. But these images from David Smith show the moment Roglic clipped Wright as he tried to come past the Bahrain Victorious rider...
12:43
145KM TO GO: MULLEN CAUGHT, THREE MORE GO CLEAR
The next riders to try their luck are French duo Clement Champoussin (Ag2R-Citroen), Clement Russo (Arkea-Samsic) and the Briton James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost). They have a spender advantage while Bahrain Victorious, Euskaltel-Euskadi and UAE Team Emirates pull on the front.
12:33
154KM TO GO: MULLEN THE NEXT RIDER TO HAVE A POP
Ireland's Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe) has zipped clear of the peloton to open up a 10-second lead. It's a fast start to the stage because it's largely downhill to the foot of the first uncategorised climb, which will make it hard for a breakaway to establish itself.
12:29
TODAY'S JERSEY WEARERS AT THE START
A reminder that Juan Ayuso is in white, Jay Vine in polka dots, Remco Evenepoel in red and Mads Pedersen in green. Ayuso, the youngest rider in the race, won't turn 20 until five days after the end of this Vuelta. He is in white because Evenepoel, who also qualifies for the youth standings as a 22-year-old, is the race leader. None of the classifications should change today because Pedersen now has a 220-point lead in the green standings and Vine is 29pts clear of Richard Carapaz with only 5 KOM points up for grabs at the finish.
12:25
160KM TO GO: DE GENDT CAUGHT BY PELOTON
It's been five years since the Belgian's first and last Vuelta stage win but he'll need to go again if he wants to end that run today: De Gendt is caught after his brief foray off the front. The mercury is pushing 27 degrees for this last stage start in Andalusia.
12:20
162.3KM TO GO: STAGE 17 UNDER WAY WITH A DE GENDT ATTACK
The flag goes down and almost instantly there's an attack from Thomas De Gendt, who represents just over 33% of the remaining Lotto Soudal riders left in this race. The Belgian breakaway specialist has been quiet for a few days and the parcours today does suit his strengths - provided he can get away with the right blend of rider.
12:15
THREE WITHDRAWALS AHEAD OF TODAY'S STAGE
Roglic is not the only rider ruled out of La Vuelta today: Italy's Filippo Conca (Lotto Soudal) and Frenchman Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) are also non-starters. That puts Lotto Soudal down to just three riders... Just 139 riders remaining in this race, from a total of 182 who rolled down the ramp in Utrecht.
12:10
STAGE 17: ARACENA – MONASTERIO DE TENTUDIA, 162.3KM (UPHILL FINALE)
The official site describes this one as ‘flat’ which is a bit like saying the Angliru is a sprint. While there are no categorised climbs before the final Cat.2 rise to the finish, there’s 2,000m of altitude gain along the way in the sweltering Extremadura region before the ascent to the Monasterio de Tentudia which, while only 5% over 10km includes some double-digit segments as well as a short downhill section which skewers the stats somewhat. Not for the sprinters.
La Vuelta Stage 17 profile and route map: Aracena - Monasterio de Tentudia
12:05
EVENEPOEL NOW OVER TWO MINUTES CLEAR OF HIS NEAREST OPPONENT
Remco Evenepoel signalled a puncture shortly after being distanced by Primoz Roglic in the finale yesterday - but as the incident occurred during the final 3km, he was eventually given the same time as the chasing pack. Roglic's eight-second swing saw him reduce the lead to 1'26" but the Slovenian's withdrawal this morning means Enric Mas is no the Belgian's closest challenger, 2'01" down, with another Spaniard, Juan Ayuso, up to third place at 4'49".
Image credit: Getty Images