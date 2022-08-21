La Vuelta a Espana 2022, Stage 3 LIVE - Double bubble for Bennett, or will Dutch winds blow the bunch to bits?
Vuelta a España
Stage 3 | Flat | men | 21.08.2022
Live
In Progress
BredaBreda
- Peloton+2:14
- Head of race7 Riders
Advertisement
Ad
12:08
183KM TO GO - SEVEN RIDERS UP THE ROAD
Led by the road captain of the breakaway himself, Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal).
The riders with him, in GC order, are:
Pau Miquel (Equipo Kern Pharma) GC +57 seconds
Julius van den Berg (EF Education Easy Post) +1’21
Jan Bakelants (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) +1’25
Ander Okamika (Burgos BH) +1’58
Jose Herrada (Cofidis) +2’11
Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel - Euskadi) +2’28
Julius van den Berg (EF Education Easy Post) +1’21
Jan Bakelants (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) +1’25
Ander Okamika (Burgos BH) +1’58
Jose Herrada (Cofidis) +2’11
Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel - Euskadi) +2’28
They lead the bunch by 1'10, which means Miquel is the virtual leader of the Vuelta.
TDG is 4'58 behind the red jersey, which tells us he deliberately lost time yesterday, in anticipation of just this scenario.
11:54
193KM TO GO - GO GO
Or ga ga ga, as they say in Dutch. Google translate is going to get a workout today, I can tell you.
As Javier Guillen waves the red starters flag, the first rider to the fore is the aforementioned Julius van den Berg, with a Burgos BH rider right on his wheel.
Is it going to be a big battle for the break, or a gentle transition? Will we have a fast race for home, or a sedate saunter through the lowlands. They've certainly got flights to catch.
11:40
NEUTRALISED START - THOMAS DE GENDT LOOMING
As the peloton is led towards kilometre zero, the Belgian stage hunter is right on the bumper of the race director's car. Not entirely sure this is a stage that suits him containing, as it does, practically negative metres of elevation, but he doesn't like to be bored, so I wouldn't put it past him to go for a little leg-stretcher.
11:33
BUENOS DIAS, GOEDEMORGEN
And welcome to live coversage of the Vuelta 2022, Stage 3. It's the final day of our Dutch Grand Partidas, and we're in Breda, in the North Brabant province of the Netherlands, south of the country and close to the Belgian border.
Today's course is a single loop that heads west out of town, before turning south, straying briefly into Belgium, returning East and heading back into Breda. The course, as you'd expect, is as flat as a Dutch pancake, though it does contain a single speed bump sprint point for someone. We're nigh on certain to see Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) heading up the road in the hope of keeping the spotty blue jersey on his back.
Today's course is a single loop that heads west out of town, before turning south, straying briefly into Belgium, returning East and heading back into Breda. The course, as you'd expect, is as flat as a Dutch pancake, though it does contain a single speed bump sprint point for someone. We're nigh on certain to see Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) heading up the road in the hope of keeping the spotty blue jersey on his back.
Image credit: Eurosport