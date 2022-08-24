La Vuelta 2022: Lumpy course and dual ascent of final climb in Bilbao awaits Roglic in red for Stage 5
Vuelta a España
Stage 5 | Semi mountain | men | 24.08.2022
Live
In Progress
IrúnBilbao
- Peloton+3:49
- Head of race18 Riders
Advertisement
Ad
14:49
63KM TO GO: CRASH FOR JETSE BOL
We're not quite sure what happened there but one of the TV moto cameras caught the aftermath of a crash for the Dutchman from Burgos-BH. Bol seems okay and is quickly back on his steed once he picks up his sunglasses and rogue bidon that rolled across the road. It probably came after a touch of wheels towards the back of the peloton on this climb.
14:42
65KM TO GO: MARGINAL GAINS FOR JULIAN ALAPHILIPPE
The Frenchman tested his legs yesterday on the final climb of the day and, since then, it seems like he has decided to shave off his trademark goatee. Will that give the main in the rainbow jersey the edge today? I think it will take a bit more than losing some facial hair... although I expect Alaphilippe will take that on the chin.
14:34
70KM TO GO: CAT.3 ALTO DE MORGA
We're onto the third climb of the day, which is 8.6km long at a gentle 3.5%. The gap is now four minutes ovet the Jumbo-led main pack for our 18 leaders, who are: Vadim Pronskiy (Astana-Qazaqstan), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost), Rudy Molard and Jake Stewart (both Groupama-FDJ), Julius Johansen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Alessandro De Marchi and Daryl Impey (Israel-Premier Tech), Kamil Malecki (Lotto Soudal), Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar), Fausto Masnada (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco), Nikias Arndt (Team DSM), Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH), Roger Adria (Kern Pharma), Ibai Azurmendi (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-Samsic) and Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates).
14:30
74KM TO GO: LANGELLOTTI REELED IN BY BREAK
The rider from Monaco is back with the break after his brief cameo off the front when he kicked clear for those KOM points and pushed on during the descent. The gap is 3'35" over the peloton, on the back of which the green jersey of Sam Bennett has been struggling to hold on. Poor Bennett - he has another week of tough riding before he'll get a chance to add a third sprint win next Wednesday.
14:18
84KM TO GO: LANGELLOTTI THE VIRTUAL POLKA DOT JERSEY
The Monegasque rider is first over the top of the Bizkaia to double up his KOM haul. He crests the summit ahead of Spanish duo Adria and Azurmendi. That puts Langellotti onto 6pts and ahead of Joan Bou in the polka dot standings. Adria, meanwhile, is up to third on 4pts. The gap continues to grow to 3'40".
14:12
86KM TO GO: SOLER AND DE MARCHI JOIN THE LEADERS
De Marchi, who was dropped, and Soler, who has bridged over from the peloton, have caught the breakaway, which is back to 18 riders now. Their hap over the pack is three minutes now as they come within 1.5km of the summit of this climb.
14:09
88KM TO GO: CAT.3 BALCON DE BIZKAIA
We're quickly on to the second categorised climb of the day, which is 4.2km at 5.6%. The climb played host to a win from Michael Woods in 2018 ahead of Dylan Teuns and David de la Cruz - although on that day the finish was further up the mountain and the gradients far steeper. Soler, meanwhile, has caught De Marchi, the Italian perhaps feeling the pinch after being involved in the breakaway yesterday.
14:05
89KM TO GO: LANGELLOTTI POCKETS THE KOM POINTS
The first rider from Monaco to ride the Vuelta is the first rider over the summit of the Puerto de Gontzagarigana, pocketing 3pts ahead of Adria and Molard. Victor Langellotti was a late call up to the Burgos-BH team following a Covid positive to Angel Madrazo on the eve of the race.
14:01
92KM TO GO: RUDY MOLARD THE VIRTUAL RED JERSEY
The Frenchman is just 58 seconds down on the race summit in the general classification and that puts him in the virtual red jersey. Fred Wright is also in the mix - he's 1'02" down on GC. Meanwhile, here's what Primoz Roglic, the current red jersey had to say this morning...
Roglic ‘hungry for more’ success at Vuelta after taking red
13:58
93KM TO GO: SOLER TRYING TO BRIDGE OVER
Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) is trying to join the 17 leaders, who have dropped Hanninen after a crash (I think it was the Finn, not Muhlberger as I said earlier, who went into the barriers before the TV images kicked in). The Spaniard had a rotten day yesterday, shipping 14 minutes along with Chris Froome. Soler is 1'30" down on the break, who now have a gap of 2'15" over the pack.
13:55
95KM TO GO: IT'S TIME TO CLIMB
The breakaway is now onto the Cat.3 Puerto de Gontzagarigana (4.3km at 5.1%) with a gap now up to two minutes for these 18 riders. Daryl Impey (Israel-Premier Tech) is also there as well as those three chasers. Muhlberger is still in this move despite an unfortunate crash into the barriers on a zippy descent just ahead of the climb.
13:50
106KM TO GO: TRIO IN PURSUIT
Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost), Ibai Azurmendi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Kamil Malecki (Lotto Soudal) have kicked clear of the pack in pursuit of the leaders.
13:48
BREAKAWAY FINALLY FORMS AHEAD OF FIRST CLIMB AFTER 70KM OF RACING
13:47
109KM TO GO: TWO GROUPS COME TOGETHER AHEAD OF THE PELOTON
Right, this seems to be the move. We now have 14 riders clear after the merging of those two moves. They are: Jaako Hanninen (Ag2R-Citroen), Vadim Pronskiy (Astana-Qazaqstan), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Rudy Molard and Jake Stewart (both Groupama-FDJ), Julius Johansen (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech), Gregor Muhlberger (Movistar), Fausto Masnada (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco), Nikias Arndt (Team DSM), Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH), Roger Adria (Equipo Kern Pharma) and Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-Samsic). They have around 40 seconds to play with.
13:30
115KM TO GO: NINE RIDERS GO CLEAR, FIVE IN PURSUIT
Finally, it looks like some escapees have been given a bit of leeway from the pack as nine men go clear including the British duo Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) and Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) and the Italian Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Premier Tech). They have five riders in pursuit and the gaps are growing ahead of the first climb of the day...
13:23
123KM TO GO: PEDERSEN CAUGHT AFTER SOLO ATTEMPT
That dig came to nothing and the Trek-Segafredo rider is now back with the peloton. One rider who could go into the red jersey today is the American Sepp Kuss - althogh that would mean his Jumbo-Visma team letting him go up the road and finishing ahead of leader Roglic, whom he trails by 13 seconds on GC. Kuss is a stage winner from the 2019 edition and finished eighth overall last year; a quality rider.
13:19
127KM TO GO: 19 KOM POINTS UP FOR GRABS TODAY
Three Cat.3 climbs and then that dual ascent of the Cat.2 Alto del Vivero in Bilbao should separate the wheat from the chaff in the peloton - and it will be a surprise if Joan Bou is still in the blue polka dot jersey at the end of the day. Unless, of course, he can infiltrate himself into the move which has not yet materialised...
Mads Pedersen - who's last three results are 2-2-2 - is the latest rider to try his luck, the in-form Danish powerhouse zipping clear on the descent of an uncategorised climb to open up a little gap over the pack. Can anyone join him and make this move stick?
13:16
130KM TO GO: HIGH PACE STRANGLING ALL BREAKAWAY ATTEMPTS
Jumbo-Visma have kept vigilant and are not giving anyone any leeway out there. The average speed for the first hour has been over 50kmph but surely a breakaway will have to form soon - either before the first climb, or on that climb.
13:09
135KM TO GO: JERSEY RECAP - WHO'S IN WHAT?
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) moved into the red jersey after his win yesterday; he leads team-mate Sepp Kuss by 13 seconds. Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the green jersey points classification after his two sprint wins in the Netherlands but saw his lead slashed to nine points yesterday with Mads Pedersen's third consecutive runner-up spot; Spain's Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) moved into the polka dot jersey yesterday after starring in the break and cresting the day's Cat.2 climb in pole position; Britain's Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) is in white as the best young rider thanks to his third place in the standings, 26 seconds down on Roglic.
Image credit: Getty Images
13:00
138KM TO GO: HOW LONG WILL ROGLIC KEEP THE RED JERSEY?
There's a chance he'll go all the way to Madrid in red, but a more likely scenario is that the Slovenian will load out the jersey - or have it taken off his shoulders by a rival - at some point during the next week. This was the topic of yesterday's reaction piece following Stage 4:
"Death, taxes, and Primoz Roglic winning the Vuelta after Tour or Giro heartbreak: in this world, some things are certain. But that doesn't make the Slovenian's 10th stage win in Spain and latest red jersey any less special..."
Opinion: Rejuvenated Roglic in red – but likely to loan out jersey before long