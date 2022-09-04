La Vuelta 2022 Stage 15 LIVE - Can Remco Evenepoel hang on to the red jersey on Sierra Nevada?
Vuelta a España
Stage 15 | Mountain | men | 04.09.2022
Live
In Progress
Martos Sierra Nevada
- +2:044 Riders
- +1:453 Riders
- +1:192 Riders
- +454 Riders
- +20M. Soler
- Head of raceT. Arensman
16:14
8KM TO GO - ARENSMAN RIDING ACROSS TO SOLER
The DSM rider is 15 seconds behind and closing.
Angel Lopez, who has been joined by Enric Mas, has found a team-mate to pull for them, David De La Cruz. Those three are catching the Hindley/Vine group and themselves have about 30 seconds on the red jersey trio. Vervaeke is long gone and Remco continues to ride at the front of that group.
16:08
10KM TO GO - SUPERMAN ATTACKS
Miguel Angel Lopez couldn't be more at home on this terrain and altitude. At 6 minutes down on GC, it's not a move that Remco has to worry about, but it could threaten the podium places of Mas and Roglic. It's down to them to one of them close it down, surely. Indeed, Enric Mas is the one to go in pursuit, which puts Roglic under particular pressure.
15:58
15KM TO GO - EVENEPOEL GROUP DOWN TO SIX
Or up to six, depending on how you look at it, but only because the red jersey's team-mate Louis Vervaeke has fallen back to ride with them. How much help can he be?
I'm not sure when we lost Geoghegan Hart from this group, but we did. Only Evenepoel, Roglic, Mas, Angel Lopez and O'Connor left, in that order in the GC. The time from Soler is down below two and a half minutes.
15:51
17KM TO GO - EVENEPOEL HITS THE FRONT
As Roglic falls to the back. The young Belgian is looking very strong. WHAT DID I SAY EARLIER?
15:47
18KM TO GO - MORE RIDERS STRUGGLING TO HANG ON
Juan Ayuso struggling in the white jersey; Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) and Carlos Rordiguez both dropped. The red jersey group is down to seven.
Meanwhile, three minutes up the road, Marc Soler presses forwards.
15:40
20KM TO GO - ALREADY ALL OVER THE PLACE
Jumbo-Visma have really blown up the bunch, with Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) the biggest casualty so far. The breakaway's advantage is melting like ice in the stockings down the backs of some of these riders. In the ten-strong favourite's group Roglic has one colleague left, Chris Harper, and Remco is all on his own, but still riding i the front three.
15:38
21KM TO GO - JUMBO LOOKING TO ISOLATE REMCO
The boys in yellow are jumping about all over the place, making it really difficult, and Chris Harper's efforts almost immediately force a crash by one of Remco's team-mates, Fausto Masnada, who would probably have been his most handy colleague on this climb.
15:33
22KM TO GO - ONTO SIERRA NEVADA
On the steep early slopes, Craddock drops back to the rest of the break, then falls straight out the back of the group. Marc Soler decides it's now or never, and attacks right from the bat.
15:31
25KM TO GO - OOMEN AND DENNIS DRIFT BACK TO THE BUNCH
Adding to the firepower at Primoz Roglic's disposal. If you remember what Dennis did for Tao Geoghegan Hart a few years ago on the Stelvio at the Giro d'Italia, you'll know how handy he can be on a long, steady climb.
15:27
WOAH ANTONIO
The Trek-Segafredo rider almost comes to a sudden arboreal stop, but just about keeps it rubber side up. (Credit to Hannah Wilks for the West Wing reference.)
15:23
30KM TO GO - CRADDOCK AND VINE LEAD BY 4'49
Pure coincidence that that rhymes. We see Primoz Roglic riding back through the cars, suggesting something went wrong, somewhere out of shot. He's on the same bike, so it can't have been a mechanical. That forces his team-mates, riding on the front, to knock off the pace somewhat. Tao takes advantage of the lull to stretch his legs a little.
15:10
35KM TO GO - VALVERDE ACCELERATES
Which is the first I've seen of Bala in more than two weeks. Indication that Enric Mas fancies a bit of Sierra Nevada? Everyone is now descending, on silky smooth roads, at speed.
15:03
42KM TO GO - VINE CATCHES CRADDOCK
And adds ten points to his tally in that competition, which takes him to 53 guarantees he keeps the blue polka dot into the rest day at the very least, regardless of what happens on Sierra Nevada. While that was effectively Vine's finishline, Lawson Craddock is more concerned with the stage and would probably like a little less conversation and a little more action please. These two have at least a fighting chance, with a lead of 4'30 over the peloton.
Fred Wright is back in the bunch and at the back of the bunch already.
14:50
45KM TO GO - RIDERS BEING DISTANCED FROM THE BUNCH
Bob Jungels is setting a crunching pace at the behest of AG2R team-mate Ben O'Connor. There's some debate as to whether it's because O'Connor fancies a bit of this stage, or is merely seeking to preserve his place in the top ten.
I know I said earlier that the stage was leaning towards the breakaway, I think we can definitively say at this point that it's highly likely to be one for the bunch - or whatever is left of it by the time the race hits the final climb. Craddock has a 1 minute advantage over the remaining breakers, who themselves are 3 minutes ahead of the maillot rojo group. Over 20km of climb - not including this one - that's no lead at all. Jay Vine wants the mountains points from this one, and I think that's the most he'll manage.
14:44
48KM TO GO - THE PELOTON ONTO THE CLIMB
And it's starting to get exciting, with Jumbo Visma ripping into the climb right from the bottom. Great effort from Mike Teunissen, doing almost 400m at full pelt there.
Nans Peters also having a go: "The AG2R rider at the front," says Dan Lloyd "has gone absolutely berserk."
14:39
50KM TO GO - ALTO DEL PURCHE
Lawson Craddock leads the race onto this climb. A 9.1km long, 7.6% climb, with ramps in the high teens, on any other day this would be the arena, but it looks relatively modest in the shadow of Sierra Nevada. It should be a real opportunity for someone, though.
14:31
55KM TO GO - VIRTUAL GC
I mentioned it a bit earlier, but as things stand, Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) has leapt up five places in the GC to 6th place, at the expense of Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) and Wilco Kelderman (Bora Hansgrohe) who all drop down one place, while Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen) both drop down three places and out of the top ten altogether. I'm not sure there's a whole lot either team can do about that, to be honest, so both will be hoping Jumbo Visma will.
14:21
60KM TO GO - CRADDOCK CLEANS UP
At the intermediate sprint in Grenada. No surprise to see Mads Pederson (Trek Segafredo) in the green jersey come through as the best of the rest, a minute later. Fred Wright as close to contention in that competition as anyone else, is right on his wheel and takes the 15 points. Fred wants it to be known that should anything happen to Mads, he's ready and raring to wear green.
14:12
65KM TO GO - GAP NOW 6'30, AG2R JOIN THE CHASE
We are increasingly closing in on a large enough lead for the breakaway that you'd say the stage tilts in their favour. Bear in mind that the better part of a minute of that belongs to Lawson Craddock on his own.
With Ben O'Connor now virtually dropping out of the top ten, AG2R aren't too happy with the status quo, however and put a man on the front of the bunch.
14:02
75KM TO GO - LAWSON CRADDOCK ATTACKS
The BikeExchange Jayco rider was clearly not too happy with the speed or cooperation of the rest of the break, so decided to change things up a bit, alter the calculations. He probably hoped a few others might be tempted to join him. So far, though, they haven't.