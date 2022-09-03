La Vuelta 2022 Stage 14 LIVE: Summit showdown at La Pandera for Remco Evenepoel in red
Vuelta a España
Stage 14 | Mountain | men | 03.09.2022
Live
In Progress
MontoroSierra de la Pandera
- Peloton+15
- Head of race3 Riders
13:28
100KM TO GO: FRESH ATTACKS AFTER DUO PEGGED BACK
The sun is out and it's a hot 32 degrees today in southern, central Spain. No sooner were the attackers caught than Fedorov had a fresh dig, this time with Sergio Higuita of Bora-Hansgrohe. Their gap is very small and so it's likely not to stick.
13:22
104KM TO GO: THREE BECOMES FOUR BECOMES TWO
Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco) bridged over to the three leaders but then both he and De Gendt were distanced by - or tactically dropped bacy from - Federov and Stannard. The duo have 15 seconds but it looks to be a lost cause.
13:16
110KM TO GO: TRIO WITH SLENDER GAP ON THE PACK
De Gendt and Stannard have been joined by Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan). They have 25 seconds on the peloton. EF Education-EasyPost duo Estaban Chaves and Mark Padun tried to bridge over but to no avail. The average pace over the last 30 minutes has been a ferocious 45.8kmph which gives you an idea of why it's been so difficult for any of these moves to stick.
13:10
118KM TO GO: DE GENDT GOES AGAIN
The Belgian breakaway specialist hasn't given up on forcing a move just yet. He zips clear with Robert Stannard (Alpecin-Deceuninck) just as the two peloton groups come back together after that earlier split.
13:03
122KM TO GO: DE GENDT AND SUTTERLIN CAUGHT
Just as the peloton catch the two leaders, Ben O'Connor picks up a puncture and will need a wheel change. The Australian is 11th in the standings but yet to find his groove for Ag2R-Citroen in this race. He'll benefit from that Ayuso chasing group behing the peloton once he's managed to get a new wheel or bike change.
12:52
133KM TO GO: TWO RIDERS GO CLEAR
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Jasha Sutterlin (Bahrain Victorious) have opened up a small gap ahead of the peloton. They have 10 seconds on the pack and a further 20 seconds on the UAE-led chasing group, which contains their GC man Ayuso.
12:52
ATTACKS GALORE AT START OF STAGE, JUAN AYUSO CAUGHT OUT IN SPLIT
12:49
135KM TO GO: AYUSO CAUGHT OUT ON WRONG SIDE OF SPLIT
Juan Ayuso, the Covid-infected but non-infectious Spanish rider from UAE Team Emirates, is on the wrong side of a split in the pack. Team-mate Marc Soler drops back to help pace him back to the fold - but I wonder if Ayuso, who is fifth in the standings, is starting to feel the strain of his illness. He was given permission to ride on because of his low viral levels, but today could be a real test.
Germany's Marco Brenner (Team DSM) was brielfly off the front earlier but never got more than 10 seconds and has been reeled in by the rampaging leading peloton.
12:39
146KM TO GO: MORE ATTACKS BUT NOTHING STICKING JUST YET
Nibali and Vine were indeed reeled in before Belgium's Jan Bakelants had a pop. No can do, I'm afraid, and once the Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert rider returned to the fold, a quartet of Fred Wright, Gino Mader, Bryan Coquard and Davide Villella - a 50-50 Cofidis/Bahrain alliance, if you will - went clear for a brief foray off the front. They didn't last long, either. Interesting to see Coquard still in the race after the rumours yesterday of his forthcoming tactical withdrawal - perhaps Cofidis were shamed into keeping their man in the Vuelta rather than to send him off to race elsewhere. Or perhaps the organisers didn't grant permission for the Frenchman to race elsewhere while the Vuelta was still running...
12:32
149KM TO GO: NIBALI ATTACKS AGAIN, PELOTON SPLITS
The Shark of Messina is clearly very motivated today and he has just ridden clear again - this time with the man in polka dots, Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck). The Australian already has two stage wins to his name this year and was in the large break two days ago but wilted in the heat on the final climb of Penas Blancas, where Richard Carapaz took the spoils.
The duo built up a lead of 20 seconds over the peloton, which has fractured in two under the pressure of the chase. The pace is high and the gap is closing, so it doesn't look like Nibali and Vine will stay out much longer.
12:28
154KM TO GO: FIRST ATTACK SWEPT UP BY PELOTON
Nibali was the man who instigated that early move and the three leaders were soon joined by another five riders. But the gap was small and the pace behind high - resulting in a coming together once again. So, it's back to square on in what could be a long and protracted battle to get in the day's break.
12:22
158KM TO GO: THREE RIDERS GO CLEAR!
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana-Qazaqstan), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) and Robert Stannard (Alpecin-Deceuninck) go clear to open up a small gap on the front. And that's very interesting indeed, for two of these escapees - Italian veteran Nibali and the British climber Carthy - featured in my overnight piece that picked out five underachieving riders in much need of a morale-boosting performance this weekend. You can read it below...
Opinion: The five riders with a point to prove this weekend in La Vuelta
12:18
160.3KM TO GO: STAGE 14 UNDER WAY
The flag goes down and this key stage in the mountains gets going aid a flurry of attacks off the front of the pack. All 146 finishers from yesterday's stage are present and correct so for what feels like the first time in an eternity, we have had no positive Covid tests prior to the stage. Makes you think that perhaps a race bubble would have been a good idea from the outset, eh?
12:15
STAGE 14: MONTORO – SIERRA DE LA PANDERA, 160.3KM (MOUNTAINS)
The Vuelta returns to La Pandera for the first time in five years for a finish beside the military station in the Sierra Sur de Jaen mountain range. The tough final climb plays out on a narrow and twisting road made up of concrete slabs and comes right after the Cat.2 Puerto de Los Villares with hardly even a descent separating the two. That makes for almost 20km of climbing, with the gradient rising to 15% on three occasions.
Should Alejandro Valverde win here it will be 19 years after his victory on the same climb in 2003, which marked the eighth win of his career and his second of 12 stage successes in La Vuelta.
Image credit: Eurosport
12:12
PEDERSEN FINALLY GETS HIS WIN BEFORE THE STEEP STUFF
Just as he did in the Tour de France in July, Denmark's Mads Pedersen won Stage 13 yesterday to end his wait for a win. Three second places in the opening week saw the Trek-Segafredo rider come close, but he now has that monkey off his back - and with it, a 151-point lead in the green jersey points classification.
Image credit: Getty Images
12:10
THE FIRST OF TWO BACK-TO-BACK SUMMIT FINISHES AWAITS
Good afternoon, cycling fans, and welcome to live coverage of Stage 14 of La Vuelta - the first of two summit finishes that could well decide the outcome of the race this weekend. Remco Evenepoel still has a 2'41" gap over Primoz Roglic in the battle for red - but will the Belgian come under pressure today in the Sierra Sur de Jaen mountains just two days after his downhill crash knocked the wind out of his sails a little?
Image credit: Getty Images