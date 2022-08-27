La Vuelta a Espana 2022 Stage 8 LIVE - Will it be another red letter day for Remco, or can Roglic rebound in Asturias?
Vuelta a España
Stage 8 | Mountain | men | 27.08.2022
Live
In Progress
Pola de LavianaColláu Fancuaya
- Peloton+4:19
- Head of race10 Riders
14:16
87KM TO GO - VINE SWEEPS OVER THE SUMMIT
Three more points for him, plus two for Thibaut Pinot, all but guarantees he will be on the podium in polka dots, whether this break goes the distance or not.
14:02
94KM TO GO - ALTO DE SANTO EMILIANO
The escapees pass through the 4th biggest town in Asturias and straight onto the third climb of the stage. Though one category lower than the previous two, at 5.7km and 5.3%, it's not that much easier than the earlier ones.
13:51
104KM TO GO - VINE TAKES FIVE MORE ON THE MOZQUETA
He advances his advantage to 10 points, now over Ruben Fernandez (Cofidis), after the incumbent, Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH), crashed and was forced to abandon the race with a broken collarbone and possible concussion.
Thibaut Pinot takes 3 points, Marc Soler nicks the remainder.
Onto the descent, the breakaway lead by 3'45.
13:40
EVENEPOEL AND QUICK-STEP 'READY TO FIGHT' TO KEEP THE RED JERSEY
We can see that, Remco.
Evenepoel and Quick-Step 'ready to fight' to keep red jersey
13:35
110KM TO GO - ALTO DE LA MOZQUETA
It's 6.8km long, with an average gradient of 6.6%. It's not going to cause anyone any problems. Sean Kelly (and my Eurosport colleague, Ben Snowball) thinks QuickStep are working too hard at the front of the bunch, and ought to led the break's advantage extend some. They could well be right.
13:28
113KM TO GO - PINOT JOINS THE BREAKAWAY
The group, now of ten, is approaching the foot of the second climb, the Cat 2 Alto de la Mozqueta, with a lead of 2'37.
13:20
120KM TO GO - ARMIRAIL SITS UP AND WAITS FOR PINOT
Thibaut Pinot and Sebastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ) haven't given up all hope of making the front group. They are now just 30 seconds behind the leading seven.
13:06
129KM TO GO - QUICKSTEP CALM THINGS DOWN
After six more riders are allowed to go in pursuit of Vine and Soler, the Belgian team say that's fine, thanks, and the pace drops precipitiously.
The six are:
Plus Vine and McNulty, that should be the break of the day.
13:01
133KM TO GO - PINOT GOES AGAIN
He's not letting an inconvenience like getting caught by the peloton stop him. Gonna go out on a limb and say I don't think it'll be his day, though... Aaaand he's back in the bunch.
McNulty and Vine now 21 seconds ahead. A not so solid crew.
12:54
141KM TO GO - JAY VINE LEADS OVER THE SUMMIT
And becomes the virtual King of the Mountains in the process, with 16 points.
Vine is now descending demonically, in the company of Soler's team-mate, Brandon McNulty.
12:53
'TOUGH' – CHRIS FROOME REVEALS 'QUITE BAD' COVID SYMPTOMS RUINED HIS PREPARATIONS FOR LA VUELTA 2022
'Tough' – Froome reveals 'quite bad' Covid symptoms ruined his preparations
12:49
145KM TO GO - BREAK NOW 19 STRONG
I'm not going to list them all, because I'd have to type them all out, the gap is tiny and there's no way this stays together or doesn't get shut down by Quick Step.
12:41
148KM TO GO - SEVEN UP THE ROAD
12:32
152KM TO GO - ALTO DE LA COLLADONA
It's 6.4km long and averages 7%. After a cagey opening, the rider to kick things off is Alexey Lutsenko (Astana). That's shattered the truce, with plenty of riders keen to make sure they don't miss out on the move of the day - if that's what this proves to be.
12:23
KM0 - TIME TO GO
Up pops the familiar face of Javier Guillen through the sunroof of the director's car, waves his red flad aaaaand we're racing. Let's hope those legs have loosened because this is going to be a painful start. Who fancies it first?
12:18
NON-STARTERS
12:13
153.4KM TO GO - WE'RE ROLLING
The classification leaders line up behind the race director's car, as they push away from the line, through the streets of La Pola Llaviana towards kilometre zero. Remco does not look nervous. With the road going uphill right from the start, on the Cat 2, Alto de la Colladona, this is as calm as it's going to get today.
THE REAL TEST OF REMCO EVENEPOEL AND QUICK-STEP'S RED JERSEY CREDENTIALS AT LA VUELTA START THIS WEEKEND
Felix Lowe tells you all you need to know about what this weekend has in store, and how hard it will be for Remco. This is your must-read.
Opinion: The real test of Evenepoel’s red jersey credentials start this weekend
11:51
BIENVENIDOS TO STAGE 8 of LA VUELTA
We're all set for a sextet of climbs that are certain to make it an arduous day in Asturias. In capacity and character, it will be the biggest GC test of Remco's career to date. The young Belgian now has a target on his back, as well as a red jersey, with three teams deeply invested in dethroning him. Can he and his team successfully stand up to them? The next four hours will reveal all.
