La Vuelta 2022 Stage 13: Mads Pedersen sticks to the script with emphatic maiden win
Vuelta a España
Stage 13 | Flat | men | 02.09.2022
17:00
THE MOMENT PEDERSEN POWERED TO A FIRST VUELTA STAGE WIN
It was never in doubt despite a plucky attempt from Pascal Ackermann to upset the green apple cart... Here's how Mads Pedersen finally broke his duck.
16:35
PEDERSEN SOARS AHEAD IN GREEN JERSEY BATTLE
The Dane now has 247pts with his two nearest challengers - Fred Wright and Marc Soler - way back on 96pts. This is what he had to say when quizzed whether it was a dream scenario for him:
“Yeah, definitely. We knew that this final was super good so the boys did really good today and everyone was focused the whole day. I’m just happy that I can finally get the win and give the boys something back for all the work they have done. It’s really fun for all of us. Alex [Kirsch] delivered me into the last corner and there was still 800m to go. They set a perfect, good, hard tempo. Pascal jumped early which meant I could jump with him. But it was a long, long sprint. To follow Ackermann is a full sprint, so it was a 330 metre sprint today. I came here for a stage win and now we have one, we can fight for another. It’s super nice to have a comfortable lead in the points jersey. It would have been nice to have Sam [Bennett] here for a fight for the green jersey, but we keep fighting for the stages and we see how it goes.”
16:28
NO CHANGE IN THE GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
Primoz Roglic managed to take ninth place there - well ahead of Remco Evenepoel, who crossed the line in 25th - but the time will be the same and so there's no change in the GC ahead of tomorrow's summit finish. Evenepoel leads Roglic by 2'41" and Enric Mas by 3'03". Two more Spaniards complete the top five - Carlos Rodrigiuez at 4'06" and Juan Ayuso at 4'53".
16:26
COQUARD SECOND, ACKERMANN - BANGING HANDLEBARS - TAKES THIRD
The Frenchman emerged as the closest rival to Pedersen there but he was a distant second thanks to the Dane's emphatic kick from the slipstream of Ackermann. The big German went early but faded on the final bend as the gradient really ramped up. He held on for third place ahead of Wright, but he's hitting his handlebars in frustration there for going too early. Danny van Poppel completed the top five.
16:23
MADS PEDERSEN BLASTS TO GLORY IN STAGE 13
Just as he did in the Tour de France, the Dane has won Stage 13 of the Vuelta. Pascal Ackermann went long for UAE Team Emirates but Pedersen latched on and then timed his kick to perfection to open up daylight ahead of Bryan Coquard and Fred Wright.
16:22
FINAL KILOMETRE: JUMBO-VISMA COME TO THE FRONT
Could Primoz Roglic do something? His team have taken control - although they could be playing the Teunissen card. BikeExchange where there before the yellow bees took over - and Mads Pedersen is right in the thick of it...
16:21
2KM TO GO: MOVISTAR AND BAHRAIN TAKE IT UP
Does Fred Wright plan to go for a long one? Or perhaps Alejandro Valverde? Now Alpecin-Deceuninck edge forward for their man Tim Merlier.
16:19
3KM TO GO: GC TEAMS IN THE MIX WITH THE SPRINTERS
It's a mixed bag right now with the red jersey rivals brushing shoulders with the pretenders for today's stage. Ineos Grenadiers are on the front with Movistar and Quick-Step present, too. They're still on that initial climb before the road drops and flattens out ahead of the finale.
16:16
5KM TO GO: THE FINISH TOWN OF MONTILLA IS IN SIGHT
Nerves are aflutter as the riders come within 5km of the finish. The road rises for two kilometres now, then flattens out for two kilometres, then hits that ramp to the line. It's breezy and the pack is all as one. Daryl Impey of Israel-Premier Tech, who we mentioned a bit earlier, is right on the front.
16:10
8KM TO GO: HOW COULD WE FORGET DAN MCLAY?
One sprinter we have omitted to mention so far is British veteran Dan McLay of Arkea-Samsic. He's finished sixth twice, third once and 10th once - so he's hardly top tier here at the Vuelta, but he should be strong on a finish like this. Pedersen, meanwhile, moved 101pts clear of nearest challenger Marc Soler in the green jersey standings at the intermediate sprint. He will add more points to that tally in around 10 minutes' time.
16:08
10KM TO GO: LAST TWO MEN CAUGHT FROM THE BREAK
Dutchman Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) called it a day after the intermediate sprint but Spanish duo Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) kept digging in. Well, after a pat on the back for each other, they finally succumb to the inevitable and are swept up by the peloton just inside the 10km mark.
16:01
15KM TO GO: THE CARROTS ARE COOKED FOR THE THREE LEADERS
They have the hilltop town of Espejo in their sights but it will be a marvel if they hold on to contest for the spoils because the pack is now 15 seconds behind and the sprint comes on an uphill rise that will really pack a punch. Hang on! I spoke too soon! The sprint isn't actually in the town, but just ahead of the town - so the trio holds on to share out the booty and Mads Pedersen has to settle for the green jersey points for fourth.
15:54
20KM TO GO: TREK WITH FIVE RIDERS ON THE FRONT
It's Mads Pedersen's Trek-Segafredo team who have this one under control at teh moment - and they might be keen to kill off this break ahead of the intermediate sprint in Espejo, which is coming right up. Their man Pedersen has a healthy lead in the green jersey standings but with so many hilly and mountainous days ahead, the Dane will need all the points he can get to stave off the likes of Marc Soler, Remco Evenepoel, Fred Wright, Primoz Roglic etc al.
15:49
25KM TO GO: MCEWEN: 'DON'T FORGET IMPEY'
Our Australian pundit thinks Daryl Impey is one to watch for today's finish, which is an uphill sprint that rises around 6% for 700m. The South African likes those kinds of finishes and so it's a good shout. It certainly isn't a day for Pascal Ackermann, although the German's form is so patchy even a flat finish would prove troubesome. Perhaps UAE will play the Juan Sebastian Molano card instead? Just 50 seconds now for the three leaders.
15:45
30KM TO GO: THE RACE IS ON
Riders are being forced to dig deep to hold onto the back of the peloton here, which has really strung out because the chase is well and truly on. Such is the nature of the terrain that those on the front of the pack can be on a downhill segment while those at the back are still going up - and that only makes it harder for those poorly positioned. The gap for the trio is just 1'10" now.
15:37
35KM TO GO: MADER MECHANICAL; GAP COMES UNDER TWO MINUTES
The Swiss climber Gino Mader has to stop at a narrow intersection and await his team car for a new wheel. It's a long wait and it's followed by a long slog back into the fold. But he's just about regained contact now, with the advantage of Bou, Van den Berg and Okamika down to 1'45" under the pressure of the teams of the sprinters. It's really tricky terrain - with loads of leg-sapping rises followed by sweeping, downhill stretches which make it hard to get into a rhythm.
15:29
40KM TO GO: WHO ELSE COULD WIN TODAY'S STAGE?
We've already mentioned Mads Pedersen, Danny van Poppel and Bryan Coquard, but we can't discount the Stage 11 winner Kaden Groves, while the uphill ramp may play into the hands of Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) and Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious). Although you'd expect that a flat-track bully like Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) may struggle. On paper, though, it's the man in green who is the favourite.
Image credit: Getty Images
15:19
50KM TO GO: STILL THREE MINUTES FOR THE LEADERS
The peloton is all strung out as they pass through the town of Monturque. The pace is starting to go up as the teams of the sprinters start to get their endgame in order. The race is passing through an area responsible for 70 per cent of Spain's olive oil production, which explains all the olive trees stretching out as far as the eyes can see over these rolling hills.
15:02
59KM TO GO: GUERNALEC ABANDONS AFTER CRASH
The Frenchman has been forced to quit the race following that earlier spill. That's a sad way for the 25-year-old to end his Grand Tour debut.