La Vuelta 2022 cycling Stage 2 LIVE - Who will come out on top in first sprint stage? Will Jumbo-Visma keep red jersey?
Vuelta a España
Stage 2 | Flat | men | 20.08.2022
Live
In Progress
's-HertogenboschUtrecht
- Peloton+28
- Head of race5 Riders
14:10
BREAKAWAY BACK
Alpecin-Fenix have decided to pull their riders back from a breakaway with over 100km to go and the move has left Robbie McEwen, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd utterly baffled on commentary for Eurosport. Does it have anything to do with upcoming crosswinds? They don't think so; they are just confused.
13:55
JUMBO 'FROM ANOTHER PLANET'
Jumbo-Visma not only won the opening day with a dominant display in the Stage 1 team time trial, but they also managed to leave QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl boss Patrick Lefevere utterly baffled by their level of performance compared to all the other teams. The Dutch outfit stormed to a quite stunning triumph that was so convincing it left Lefevere to say they "come from another planet". Poor Patrick...
Jumbo-Visma 'from another planet' - Lefevere
13:30
STAY SAFE AND STAY CLOSE IN GC
Ethan Hayter has provided an insight into the Ineos Grenadiers race strategy in his interview earlier on. It's fair to say Ethan was not overly enthused, but it does at least seem a wise strategy for the day.
'Stay safe and stay in a good position on GC' - Hayter on Ineos strategy
13:10
EARLY BREAKAWAY
It has been very subdued so far as the riders cruise through the Dutch countryside. The peloton moves away with 154km to go. It is certainly all smiles at Jumbo-Visma right now...
12:40
BLAST-OFF
That was quite the start in 's-Hertogenbosch and the locals certainly enjoyed it! While the winds are expected to have a big impact on today's racing, it is currently very sunny and calm.
12:20
WE'RE UNDERWAY
The crowds are out in 's-Hertogenbosch to see the riders off for today's racing and it's a lovely sunny day with a superb atmosphere. Winds are expected to cause some havoc today on what is a very flat stage.
12:15
JUMBO-VISMA KEEP GETTING BETTER
Jumbo-Visma are already a dominant force in cycling, so Adam Blythe summed up the feeling of many fans of the sport when he gave his reaction to the team snapping up both Wilco Kelderman and Dylan van Baarle on day one of the 2022 Vuelta a Espana. Blythe could not believe that they were able to sign the duo and add to what is already a very impressive roster of talent.
'They're annoying me now!' - Blythe compares Jumbo-Visma to Ineos after latest signings
12:05
GOLDEN DAY FOR GESINK
Maybe there are gifts in professional cycling after all. Robert Gesink, the ultimate team player and loyal servant to Jumbo-Visma and previous iterations of the outfit, was rewarded for his dedication and selfless efforts over the years in a very special way as he was afforded the victory on Stage 1 of La Vuelta - a team time trial in Utrecht that was memorable in a number of ways. Read more below...
'Lovely to see' - Classy gesture praised as Jumbo-Visma hand 'gift' victory to Gesink
12:00
WHO IS READY FOR A FLAT SPRINT?
It is time for a punchy, flat 175.1km blast for the sprinters with the finish bringing the riders back to Utrecht. It should be fast and it should be fun!
