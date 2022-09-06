La Vuelta 2022 Stage 16 LIVE: Race enters final week with Remco Evenepoel in red
Vuelta a España
Stage 16 | Flat | men | 06.09.2022
16:58
ALL THAT PAIN FOR AN EIGHT-SECOND GAIN?
It remains to be seen what time Remco Evenepoel is awarded following his puncture in the closing 2km. But the gap back to the chasing pack in the wake of the leaders was eight seconds - which would suggest the Slovenian's gains were pretty small given the distress of that crash. Replays are inconclusive but it appears that Roglic and Fred Wright bashed handlebars as they tried to keep up with Pedersen, Ackermann and Van Poppel.
16:52
STAGE 16 RESULT
1. Mads Pedersen
2. Pascal Ackermann
3. Danny van Poppel
4. Fred Wright
5. Quentin Pacher +0:08
6. Samuele Battistella
7. Cedric Buellens
8. Clement Russo
9. Jesus Ezquerra
10. Julius van den Berg
16:51
ROGLIC LOOKS ROUGH AS HE CROSSES THE LINE
The Slovenian has got back on his bike and will finish today's stage - but he's all bloodied and looks to be in considerable distress and pain. He will be awarded the same time as the top four today, but that will be the least of his worries. We wait and see if Roglic will be able to continue this race.
16:49
MADS PEDERSEN WINS STAGE 16
The Danish man in green avoids the drama and crosses the line for a second stage win. So much drama packed into these final few kilometres...
16:49
0.1KM TO GO: CRASH! ROGLIC DOWN!
Oh no! Primoz Roglic has hit the deck on the home straight... what happened there? A terrible end to what was a brilliant move from the Slovenian...
16:48
FINAL KILOMETRE
Roglic leads a quintet under the banner with Pedersen, Ackermann, Wright and Danny Van Poppel in his wake.
16:46
2.5KM TO GO: PUNCTURE FOR EVENEPOEL!
The red jersey has his arm up to signal a mechanical. A puncture possibly. Is he playing the 3km rule? That looks rather suspicious to me... We'll leave it to the race jury to work out because the gap for Roglic and his fellow chasers - Fred Wright is there, too, and Van Poppel - is quite large.
16:44
2.7KM TO GO: ROGLIC ATTACKS!
The Slovenian has opened up a gap over the other GC favourites with Ackermann and Pedersen chasing him down.
16:43
3KM TO GO: UAE MEAN BUSINESS FOR ACKERMANN
The German sprinter is well positioned and has team-mates monitoring the front as we approach the steep part of this climb.
16:41
5KM TO GO: NOW JUMBO-VISMA SHOW THEIR HAND
Primoz Roglic's team-mates have edged forward. Dan McLay has some Arkea-Samsic men as well - although it will be a surprise if the Briton gets up the climb in contention. Ineos and UAE are also in the thick of it - it's a two-tier competition: for the sprint and for GC, with so much potentially at stake.
16:39
8KM TO GO: PUNCTURE FOR KADEN GROVES
Nightmare for the BikeExchange-Jayco rider, who won't be able to contest the win. The Australian was always an outside bet but he'll be gutted he doesn't get the chance to double up following his win in Stage 11 last week.
16:36
10KM TO GO: QUICK-STEP COME TO THE FRONT
Remco Evenepoel's team-mates have come to the front to position their man in red out of danger. Ineos Grenadiers are also sniffing around, with Bahrain and Bora gathering, too.
16:33
13KM TO GO: ATTACK BY AN EUSKALTEL RIDER
Ibai Azurmendi must have a bet with a friend or something because he's edged clear of the pack ahead of the climb. A rather ambitious effort from the Euskaltel-Euskadi rider, who lasts about a kilometre before he's swept up on the steep section of the uncategorised climb.
16:30
14KM TO GO: ALL OVER FOR THE BREAKAWAY
Luis Angel Mate and Ander Okamika are swallowed up by the peloton ahead of the climb. That's 175 trees for Mate, by my estimate. A worthy cause on an otherwise dull day of very little options for riders braving a breakaway attempt.
16:22
20KM TO GO: COFIDIS AND TREK STILL LEAD THE CHASE
The gap is just 40 seconds now with 20km remaining. We have that climb coming up - a little softener ahead of the steep 10% climb that precedes the rise to the finish. If today's stage has been uneventful and rather sedate, it should at least get quite interesting now. Finishes that cater for both puncheurs and the GC men, not to forget the stronger sprinters, always throw up dollops of drama.
16:10
28.5KM TO GO: MATE BEATS OKAMIKA IN INTERMEDIATE SPRINT
The man in purple opens up his sprint early on but his counterpart in orange has the measure of him and comes round in time to take the maximum points and prize money. It's nice to see them compete for the spoils and not simply ride through. Behind, it's Mads Pedersen who eases to third place to consolidate his lead in the green jersey points classification.
16:09
30KM TO GO: THE INSPIRATION BEHIND LUIS ANGEL MATE'S PUSH
The Spaniard has vowed to plant a tree for every kilometre he spends out in front of the peloton between now and the end of the Vuelta - so that should be roughly 170 trees he gets planted today off the back of his exploits.
16:02
35KM TO GO: JUST OVER A MINUTE NOW FOR THE TWO ESCAPEES
It's still all Cofidis - with just the single Trek infiltrator - who pull the peloton along 1'05" behind Okamika and Mate, who have been out since the second kilometre of today's slow and sluggish stage. We have the intermediate sprint coming up and then the climb ahead of the ramped finale. So, bear with us because it's about to get spicy.
15:45
45KM TO GO: GAP AND TEMPERATURE GOING IN DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS
The advantage of the two leaders - Spaniards Ander Okamika and Luis Angel Mate - is down to 1'50" while the temperature is up to 33 degrees. Cofidis now have six riders on the front of the pack alongside a single Trek-Segafredo rider - so they are clearly up for leading Bryan Coquard out today. The average speed is 38.8km/h today which is very slow for a race like this and on such flat terrain. But entirely in sync with the post-rest day dynamic and on the eve of the next mountain test.
15:29
58KM TO GO: CLOSE SHAVE FOR MOVISTAR RIDER
Blimey, that was close. A Movistar rider - we don't know who, yet - just careered off the road, narrowly missing some spectators and a parked car in a lay-by. It's hard to see what happened there but the riders were discarding their musettes at the time so perhaps his handlebars were caught in a handle and that caused the rider to veer wide. Amazing that he managed to stay up on his two wheels and not hit anyone or anything there - especially given the drop off the road there. I think it was Nelson Oliveira, the Portuguese, for he has been just shown riding off the back of the pack...
‘Crikey!’ – Oliviera almost crashes into fans and parked car in scary moment