La Vuelta 2022 Stage 18 LIVE: Can Mas challenge Evenepoel for red on last summit finish?
Vuelta a España
Stage 18 | Mountain | men | 08.09.2022
Live
In Progress
TrujilloAlto de Piornal
- Peloton+37
- Head of race31 Riders
Advertisement
Ad
12:18
149KM TO GO: MORE AND MORE RIDERS JOIN THE LEADERS
The original seven escapees were Jasha Sütterlin (Bahrain Victorious), Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe), Merhawi Kudus (EF Education-EasyPost), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Gotzon Martin (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Dan McLay (Arkea Samsic). They have been joined by Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroën), Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious), Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost), Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Gregor Muhlberger (Movistar), Fausto Masnada (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Dario Cataldo (Trek-Segafredo), Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Clément Russo (Arkea Samsic), Davide Villella (Cofidis), Hugh Carthy and James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost), Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech), Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco), Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Burgos-BH) and Lukasz Owsian (Arkea Samsic). And that's not it because more are trying to bridge over...
12:12
151KM TO GO: SEVEN GO CLEAR, MORE TRYING TO FOLLOW
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) has managed to extricate himself from the pack with six others. Gino Mader of Bahrain Victorious is trying to bridge over and the front of the peloton is very fluid as rafts of riders try to join the party.
12:06
158KM TO GO: JAY VINE ABANDONS
Oh, that is terrible news for the Australian and his Alpecin-Deceuninck team. Jay Vine has been forced out of the race after that earlier crash - and that will end his quest for a third stage win. With Vine leaving, the polka dot jersey competition has been blown wide open with Richard Carapaz in line to take over, but the Ecuadorian closely followed by a raft of riders in the standings - the likes of Arensman, Stannard, Soler, Mas, Janssens and Lopez...
12:03
160KM TO GO: BREAKAWAY DIDN'T LAST LONG, RODRIGUEZ BACK IN PACK
The six riders have been brought to heel and the peloton is back together after a fast and furious opening 30km which has seen an average speed of 51.1km/h established. Carlos Rogriguez has managed to join the pack again after his crash but it's not looking so good for Jay Vine.
11:57
167KM TO GO: SIX RIDERS GO CLEAR
Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma), Jasha Sutterlin (Bahrain Victorious), Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe), James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) and Robert Stannard (Alpecin-Deceunick) open up a small gap over the pack. Could this be the move?
11:48
171KM TO GO: CRASH! POLKA DOT JERSEY HITS THE DECK
Jay Vine has crashed along with Spanish champion Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) and yesterday's runner-up Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ). They're back on their bikes but that will be a blow for the Australian and for the Ineos youngster, who is currently fourth in the standings.
11:41
175KM TO GO: 20-MAN BREAK THWARTED, PELOTON BACK TOGETHER
It's been a fast start to the stage and we have already seen a large break reeled in by the bunch. There were some big names in that move, including Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan), Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Hugh Carthy, Mark Padun and James Shaw (all EF Education-EasyPost), Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Robert Stannard (Alpecin Deceuninck) and Elie Gesbert (Arkea Samsic). We go again...
11:38
MAS ATTACK OFFERS SLIM HOPE THAT LA VUELTA IS NOT OVER YET
My reaction piece to yesterday's stage focused on the prospect of Mas doing battle with Evenepoel between now and Madrid. Twice a runner-up in his home Grand Tour, Enric Mas will probably never have a better chance at winning La Vuelta in his career. But while his aggression towards the end of Stage 17 was great to see, the Spaniard is running out of chances to seize the red jersey from the impressive Remco Evenepoel’s shoulders.
Opinion: Mas attack offers slim hope that La Vuelta is not over yet
11:35
FEAST YOUR EYES ON YESTERDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
The finish to Stage 17 was really nail-biting with the pendulum swinging between various riders in the break before settling on the experienced Uran. Lawson Craddock held on until the final kilometre before Uran battled back with the likes of Jesus Herrada, Quentin Pacher, Clement Champoussin and Marc Soler. They all looked capable of winning it but the Colombian veteran ended up the winner. Behind, Enric Mas did his best to shake off Evenepoel, which bodes well for the remaining stages.
Stage 17 highlights: Uran outlasts breakaway rivals as Evenepoel stays in red
11:25
OVER THREE-THOUSAND METRES OF CLIMBING TODAY
To be precise, it's 3,680 vertical metres, which will be followed by 2,278m tomorrow (and just as much descent), and then a whopping 3,977m on Saturday.
11:20
192KM TO GO: STAGE 18 IS UNDER WAY
Two riders zip clear shortly after the start but are quickly reeled in. This is followed by a subsequent attack by around 10 riders... You sense that it's going to be another fierce battle to get into the day's break, with so many teams and riders still empty-handed and wanting to gain something from this race - plus the jerseys and the relegation system both playing a part in driving the collective motivations of the peloton.
11:18
TWO NON-STARTERS TODAY, 136 REMAIN
Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) and Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan) have not taken to the start today, the Frenchman because he is knackered and the Italian owing to a fever. Battistella finished runner-up on two occasions to produce the best results for Astana in this race. That takes us down to 136 riders from the initial 182 who rolled down the TTT ramp in Utrecht.
11:15
BIG DAY FOR THE POLKA DOT JERSEY BATTLE
Jay Vine leads Richard Carapaz by 29 points in the KOM standings and there are 25 points up for grabs today, meaning the Australian is guaranteed to keep the polka dot jersey provided he finishes today's test. But it is merely the first part of a trio of stages that will decide this classification - as well as the red jersey - with 10pts available tomorrow and then a whopping 38pts on offer on Saturday. To add further grist to the mill, both Vine and Ecuador's Carapaz have two stage wins to their name and may each be eyeing a hat-trick. Dutchman Thymen Arensman is a further 8pts behind in third.
Image credit: Getty Images
11:10
STAGE 18: TRUJILLO – ALTO DEL PIORNAL, 192KM (MOUNTAIN)
Three different ways up the Piornal crown this tricky stage which should prove a key battle for the red jersey. The first ascent is via the Alto de la Desespera (3.7km at 9.4%), then the climb is tackled via the traditional approach past the Monastery of Yuste (13.5km at 5%) before a final climb via the Jerte valley (also 13.5km at 5%). None of the three are particularly challenging taken in isolation, but at the end of a long stage and amid a leg-sapping final week, there could be some damage. We can only hope!
La Vuelta Stage 18 profile and route map: Trujillo - Alto de Piornal
11:05
VETERAN URAN DELIVERS FINAL PIECE OF GRAND TOUR STAGE JIGSAW
Yesterday, Colombia's Rigoberto Uran soared into the top 10 with his first win of the season - and the last piece of the puzzle as he became a stage winner in all three of cycling's Grand Tours. the EF Education-EasyPost rider was part of a strong 13-man breakaway that went the distance in Stage 17.
Image credit: Getty Images
11:00
DUAL ASCENT OF ALTO DE PIORNAL AWAITS IN FINAL SUMMIT FINISH
Just over two minutes separate the red jersey Remco Evenepoel and his nearest challenger, Enric Mas of Spain, going into what is the last summit finish of the race. While there are still two more days in the mountains, Friday's finish comes after a long downhill while Saturday's showdown has a flat 5km section following the fifth and final categorised ascent. Can Movistar's Mas make any inroads on the Belgian race leader today, or has he settled for yet another bridesmaid's finish in his home race?
Image credit: Getty Images