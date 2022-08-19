La Vuelta 2022: Primoz Roglic's fight for four gets going in Stage 1 team time trial in Utrecht - LIVE
Vuelta a España
Stage 1 | Flat | men | 19.08.2022
Not started
UtrechtUtrecht
Advertisement
Ad
17:20
PRIMOZ ROGLIC'S FIGHT FOR FOUR BEGINS NOW
For the first time since 2019, La Vuelta kicks off with a team time trial - and the man going for a fourth consecutive red jersey in Madrid will not have good memories of the last time round: Primoz Roglic was one of four Jumbo-Visma riders to crash in the Benidorm TTT owing to water flowing across the course from a burst paddling pool in a neighbouring garden...
Image credit: Getty Images
17:15
Hola! Or should that be hallo? Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the opening stage of the 2022 Vuelta a Espana - a 23.3km team time trial around the streets of the Dutch city of Utrecht.
Image credit: Eurosport